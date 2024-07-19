Photos from the Merino and interbreed sheds at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show

Sheep exhibitors and spectators have travelled from all corners of the country, including as far as Western Australia, for the 2024 Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
The interbreed and Merino sheep sheds were bursting at the seams on day one of the annual event in central Victoria.
High country graziers Yvonne and Roger Connley, Omeo, made the six-hour trip via Mount Hotham and said the Bendigo show was an event they attended each year.
"We've been coming here for four or five years now and have bought a fair few sheep in that time," Mr Connely said.
"One of the best things we love as Merino breeders is the opportunity to see all the different types of wool, and the rams and ewe on exhibition."
Brendan Maher, Rockdale Valley Merino stud, Muntadgin, WA, was among the many Merino farmers who made the trip east.
"I love the atmosphere at Bendigo, the opportunity to catch up with mates and to see other sheep all lined up at once," he said.
