Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Photos

Photos from the Merino and interbreed sheds at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
July 20 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Bryce Eishold

Sheep exhibitors and spectators have travelled from all corners of the country, including as far as Western Australia, for the 2024 Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.