Prices, numbers lift for Ouyen sheep yarding

Numbers and prices were up across the board for the Ouyen Livestock Exchange.
There were 15,496 head yarded on Thursday - about 12,529 lambs and 2967 mutton - double that from 7200 a fortnight prior.
Prices were also firm to dearer across all categories.
Heavy lambs were up to $10 dearer, making $193 to $320 (800 cents to 920c per kilogram), while trade lambs were firm to $5 dearer at $145 to $219 (820c-920c/kg).
Light lambs were also firm to $10 dearer, selling to $123.
The top price of $320 was paid for 106 crossbred lambs from Andersons of Bronzewing, Bronzewing. The same vendor also sold a run of 66 at $285.
N&R Hulland, Patchewollock had 94 lambs make $311.
A&F Hulland, Patchewollock, sold 61 crossbred lambs at $288, with another 103 at $284.
Kulwin Ag, Kulwin had 86 make $298, while Benilkie Pastoral, Balranald, NSW, made $285 for a run of 222.
Heavy Merino lambs sold from $130 to $254 (780c-820c/kg), while lighter runs sold to $106.
Fitzpatrick Partners, Walpeup, sold 173 Merino lambs at $254, while Lelma Pastoral, Pooncarie, NSW, had 53 make $250.
N Gibbins, Galah had a run of 67 Dorper lambs make $235, while BK Sauer, Waikerie, SA, sold 43 at $234.
In the older sheep, heavier runs were $5 to $12 dearer, making $115 to $180 (400c-500c/kg), while lighter runs were up to $5 dearer to $110 (420c-550c/kg).
PA&BM O'Brien, Speed, sold 72 sheep at $180, while LJ&RC Plant, Anvello, had 82 make $178.
KJ&TF Ryan, Winnambool, had 126 make $179; TR&M O'Hallaran, Balranald, sold 34 at $165 and B&S Watson, Pinnaroo, SA, made $158 for 35.
