In pictures: first day at ASWS sees smiles, old friends and plenty of ribbons

The first day of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show has seen old friends from across the country come together for the largest sheep event of the year.
The first day of sheep judging in Bendigo saw breeds such as Merinos, White Dorper, Shropshire, White Suffolk, Dorset Downs, English Leicester, Dorset Horns, Lincoln, South Suffolk, Hampshire Down, Charollais and Valais Blacknose exhibited.
Despite a tough season, sheep producers remained optimistic about the year ahead with many in the midst of lambing or soon to have ewes drop at home.
Premier Jacinta Allan attended proceedings in Bendigo and Stock & Land was present to ask her about why she felt Australia's sheep farmers were important.
There was also a strong showing of young sheep exhibitors with many stepping up to support parents and grandparents present their best stock.
Sheep producers also told Stock & Land about their favourite things at the the well-known event.
