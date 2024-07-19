Lincoln stud running since 1873 wins clean sweep for breed at ASWS

A Lincoln stud running since 1873 won a clean sweep of the breed ribbons at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo on Friday.
Garvald Lincoln stud, Byaduk, took home the champion ram, champion ewe and most successful exhibitor titles.
There was no supreme breed champion ribbon awarded.
Stud co-principal Rae Christie, Byaduk, said she was thrilled to see such a strong recognition for the stud's program.
Garvald Lincoln stud had been in operation for nearly 150 years and she had personally been breeding them alongside her husband, Ian Christie, since their early twenties.
She said her champion ram was a "big, upstanding ram with a beautiful fleece which is really broad in the lock".
The ram had been used on her stud ewes this year and the flock was due to drop in two to three weeks.
Ms Christie said the reserve champion ram had a larger frame but its fleece was not quite as broad.
Both rams would be retained at the stud for future breeding.
Judge Stuart Richardson, Newlyn, said the champion ram had "good constitution".
"He was structurally sound, a good sheep," he said.
Mr Richardson said the ram also had "good body" and that overall, the rams exhibited represented the breed standard well.
Ms Christie said her champion ewe was a "lovely, big ewe".
The four-year-old ewe was heavily in lamb, due in the next fortnight.
"She's got a big broad fleece which totally covers the back like it should," she said.
Older still, was her reserve champion ewe, a six-year-old stud ewe which had delivered multiple champions for the Christies.
"You don't get many six year old ewes that get to a show but she's got beautiful wool and a lovely disposition," Ms Christie said.
She said the ewe also had a "big frame".
Mr Richardson said the champion and reserve ewe had "beautiful structure and beautiful heads".
"They had even wool all over and such a credit to the breeder," he said.
The Christies ran between 40 and 60 stud ewes.
Ms Christie said the Lincoln breed was still struggling to maintain numbers with there being as little as 10 studs now in Australia.
However, she was adamant that the breed had a place on sheep farms.
"They're unique, they have attitude, and they're just different," she said.
"It's lovely to just maintain a pure breed for our heritage breed."
She said those still running the breed were "still very dedicated to keeping them going".
"We all belong to the heritage society and so getting semen and rams from interstate is fine but getting them from overseas is impossible," she said.
"We just have got used to swapping with each other."
