Shropshire champion ram at ASWS has links to an old English war ship

The winner of the Shropshire champion ram ribbon at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show picked the breed to follow her English roots.
Marilyn Mangione, Strathbogie, had been breeding Shropshires for more than 20 years.
She started her Clarendon Shropshire flock in 2002 with one ram and one ewe and was a huge part of the breed's tentative revival in Australia.
Her father served on the war ship 'HMAS Shropshire' in the middle of the last century and Ms Mangione said it was this and her "ancestry way back" that drew her to the breed.
"For some reason I've always liked Shropshire," she said.
Her stud won the champion ram ribbon in Bendigo on Friday and the champion ewe ribbon went to a stud she originally inspected for registration, Holbeck Park Shropshires, Huntly.
There was no supreme champion for the short wool breed which used to be one of the most popular in Australia.
There were now thought to be just 300 stud ewes in the national flock, with numbers growing over the last three to four years.
Ms Magione's ram originally won its senior shorn ram class and went the whole way to win the champion ram ribbon.
"It's actually the first year that I've had competition because mainly I'd been coming on my own," she said.
"We've gone from about six breeders to 23 stud breeders and it's made a huge difference."
Ms Magione said her ram had grown out well and she thought it had a "good chance" before the sale.
She ran 32 stud ewes and eight rams on 27 hectares at Strathbogie.
Judge John Harbour, Ballarat, said the champion ram was a "good, hard, compact ram".
"He's a very solid thick sheep and he's hard to feel throughout," he said.
"He's got the depth in the quarters as well."
Holbeck Park Shropshire stud principal David Pickles, Huntly, took home the champion ewe ribbon for his senior shorn ewe.
Mr Harbour said the ewe was a "good, tidy young ewe" which would go on to breed quality examples of the breed.
Mr Pickles said she was due to lamb in late August.
He said he expected the ewe to do well at the show.
"I thought she's a typical example of what a Shropshire should look like," he said.
"She's got plenty of meat and the wool is a nice down wool.
"She's got all the attributes to run a good stud ewe, she's in lamb and hopefully, she breeds champions."
Mr Pickles started his stud 10 years ago and now had 30 stud ewes.
He said the breed tasted nice, was docile and low maintenance.
Ms Magione said the Shropshire breed had grown in popularity in recent years, particular with small hobby farmers and those with orchards.
"I started a Facebook page, Shropshires Australia," she said.
"I thought I'd just put it up for fun and see how I go.
"I had all these inquiries coming in and I thought 'I don't believe this'."
Aurora Park Shropshire stud co-principal Sam Balson, Horsham, took home both the reserve champion ram and ewe ribbons.
He said the reserve ram had "a lot of size, particularly for his breed".
"He's a really large example and not only that, but he's structurally very correct," he said.
"He exhibited all the qualities.
"I think for his age, he was a really quick breeder in comparison to a lot of the other sheep that we had to choose from in the paddock."
Mr Balson said the ram stood out from when it was a lamb.
