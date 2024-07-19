Clean sweep for young English Leicester principal at Bendigo sheep show

IT WAS a clean sweep for the Nant English Leicester stud, Evandale, Tas, who took out the grand champion ram, ewe and supreme exhibit at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo.
The Nant stud's champion ewe won out over the ram to take home supreme exhibit.
The rising two-year-old ewe was praised by judge Ian Christie, Byaduk, for her "lovely, even and consistent wool".
"She's got a lot of potential in her, I think she'll go a long way," Mr Christie said.
The reserve ewe was bred by Willow Drive, Grasmere.
Willow Drive stud principal Barry Shalders said the 2.5-year-old ewe won the supreme exhibit last year.
"She's a very nice ewe," Mr Shalders said.
"When I looked at her I thought it's going to take a fairly good ewe to knock her off even at 2.5-years-old and it was a younger [ewe] that did it."
Nant stud principal George Willows, 16, re-inherited the stud when he was just seven-years-old.
"They were my grandfather's sheep and when he passed away they were given away and we went overseas," he said.
"When we came back when I was about seven we got them back and I've been running the stud ever since.
"I started with about 25 ewes and I'm up to about 100 ewes now.
"I'm slowly just getting my structure and my wool better and learning off other people how to improve the breed.
"When we first came to the show in 2019 we didn't know much and learnt a lot."
Australian English Leicester Association president and Melton Park stud principal Brenton Hazelwood, Whitemore, Tas, has been a mentor to Mr Willows from a young age.
"The breed is lucky to have a young boy like him who is so passionate." Mr Hazelwood said.
"He has learnt very quickly and the proof is in his sheep and the ribbons he won today.
"It's a great credit to him and well deserved."
Mr Willows said his champion ram, a rising three-year-old, had a very-nice wool, with even locks and nice lustre.
"He stands up well and has a nice barrel and a nice frame on him," he said.
His father Paul Willows said his son's passion for breeding had persisted over the years, to his surprise.
"To be honest I thought [the stud] would be just a passing fad but he's really passionate about his sheep and has grown the stud a lot," he said.
"He does all the work, he's up every morning before and after school, at lambing time he's weighing and tagging them and doing everything but for him it's not work.
"We're really lucky in the English Leicester breed that there's so many people around to mentor George."
