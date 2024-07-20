Medium wool shines at Bendigo

Medium wool reigned supreme in the Merino shed at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, with the both the grand champion Merino ram and the grand champion Merino ewe drawn from the section.
Collinsville Stud Merinos took out the grand champion August-shorn medium wool ram ribbon before continuing its run right up to the supreme title.
Both the grand champion March-shorn medium wool ewe and the grand champion August-shorn medium wool gongs were claimed by South Australia's Mulloorie stud, with the August-shorn ewe going all the way to be named grand champion Merino ewe.
Mulloorie principal Peter Meyer said the four-tooth ewe that won the grand championship was among 12 sheep they brought to this year's show.
"She's an outstanding ewe because she's well-grown, stands well on her feet and very correct, behind and in front with a good chest, straight barrel and her wool is really first class," he said.
"We're probably going to use her in an ET program, we've never done an ET program before but she's too good not to use her.
"We have had some people ask whether she's for sale, we'll probably discuss that as a family but I hope I win the argument and say she's not."
Mr Meyer said while they had gone to the show with some expectation that their sheep would perform well, it was great to see them stand up so well across both the medium and strong wool categories.
"The good thing about it is you see the work you've put in come to fruition as far as the breeding side of it is concerned, it's great to get the results," he said.
"You don't always achieve but when you do you savour it while you can."
Judge Murray Power said there was "a big list of positives" about the Mulloorie grand champion Merino ewe.
Western Australia's Kolindale Merino stud claimed the ribbon for grand champion March-shorn medium wool ram after bringing four rams across for the show.
Kolindale stud principal Luke Ledwith said the winning ram was sired by Collinsville Duke 332, bought by Kolindale in 2022 for $48,000.
"We AIed 400 lambs to him so we got a couple of hundred rams out of him... he's bred perfect structures on big carcases with real rich, defined crimpy wools," he said.
The ram will be sold privately, with Mr Ledwith saying there had been significant interest in him during the show.
