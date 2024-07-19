Mertex dominates the broadribbons in the White Suffolk ring at Bendigo

Mertex stud was unbeatable in the White Suffolk ring at The Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo on Friday, claiming all the major broadribbons and group classes to win the most successful exhibitor.
There was a strong showing across about 140 exhibits but the Antwerp stud proved too strong, winning both grand champion ram and champion ewe before contesting the supreme exhibit.
It was a tough decision for judge Andrew Lakin, Allanwood Suffolks, Lancefield, who noted both sheep were excellent examples of the breed before sashing the ewe, Mertex 230450.
He praised the ewe's balance and structure.
Mertex stud principal Tim Jorgensen said the ewe was by Mertex 210326 and out of Mertex 200206.
She had won the interbred lamb at the Royal Geelong Show, he said.
Her full sister had won champion ewe at Bendigo last year but had failed to beat the ram for supreme, he said.
The reserve champion ewe, Baringa 23W040, was exhibited by Baringa White Suffolks, Oberon, NSW.
Stud principal Brayden Gilmore said the ewe was by the $21,000 Depta Grove Moderator, a sire that had performed well for the stud.
He had also sired the junior champion ewe from the Elite White Suffolk and Suffolk Show in Bendigo, he said.
Mertex continued its run in the rams, winning grand champion with Mertex 230325.
Judge Andrew Lakin noted the ram's power and great bone and said he was a very good representation of the breed.
The April-2022 drop, which had earlier won senior champion, weighed 133.5 kilograms and scanned 58 millimetre muscle depth, 122mm muscle width, 10mm fat and 54.48 square centimetre eye muscle area.
The ram was by Ashmore 211017, which the stud had bought for $11,000, and out of Mertex 210540.
Mr Jorgensen said the ram was from a very good ewe line. He had been used in the stud and he thought very highly of him.
"He's been a powerful ram ever since he was born," he said.
"He has been a standout ram the whole way through.
"If I keep a ram this year it'll be him, but I may offer him at the Elite in September."
The junior champion ram, Mertex 230841, was by the $14,000 sire, Depta Grove 200247, and out of Mertex 180830.
Mr Jogensen described him as a smart young ram and said his sire had bred extremely well for the stud.
Mertex also claimed reserve senior and junior rams.
Mertex focused on breeding quality meat sheep, Mr Jorgensen said.
"I just love to breed sheep that have great carcase and good growth so that you get that extra yield when you sell them over the hooks," he said.
Mr Jorgensen said the stud had been coming to Bendigo for years, first with their Texels and then their White Suffolks.
In the group with a ram and two ewes, Mertex again finished on top, followed by Rene stud, Culcairn, NSW, and Baringa.
The sires progeny result was repeated, with Mertex again finishing ahead of Rene and Baringa.
