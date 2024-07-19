Hampshire Down supreme winner will have an immediate impact: judge

Australian Sheep & Wool Show Hampshire Down judge Liz Russell, Donald, says the supreme champion would have an impact on the industry straight away.
Kane Hildred's Boonong Park stud, Mortlake, took out the top ribbon.
When it came to deciding the supreme champion for the breed, Ms Russell said while the ewe caught her eye, she decided on the ram.
"I can see the ewe going on and breeding lots of progeny, but I can see the ram having an impact straight away," she said.
The 118.5 kilogram ram had a 43 millimetre muscle depth, a 115mm muscle width, a fat measurement of 8mm and an eye muscle area (EMA) of 38.07 square centimetres.
Ms Russell awarded Aurora Park, St Helens Plains, near Horsham, the champion ewe ribbon.
"She is a large framed ewe, without being overly big - she carries herself well and has that depth in the barrel and a lot of hindquarter," she said.
The ewe had a "very feminine head and she is just a credit to the breed," Ms Russell said.
But Ms Russell said her greatest difficulty was splitting out the two top rams, from Boonong Park and Aurora Park, for the championship ribbon, as both were "extremely beautiful" animals.
"I could have gone either way but when you feel underneath the wool, I think Kane's ram came up trumps," she said.
"There is only a few millimetres difference, in muscle depth."
The reserve champion ram ribbon was taken out by Aurora Park.
Mr Hildred said he had liked the ram since he was a lamb.
"He's bred through from a top sire line and he's always had early growth and muscle," he said.
"We are looking for a carcase sheep, who is obviously sound as well, and he's got that."
The ram was out of a home-bred sire, but his bloodlines ran back to Ramsay Park, Minlaton, SA , AI genetics.
"He had lambs on the ground in August and he has ewes scanned-in-lamb - we are not sure if he will end up in the online Hampshire Down multi-vendor sale, or we'll keep him at home," he said.
"We hope he passes on those great carcase attributes he carries."
