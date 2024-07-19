Stock & Land
Dell, Kaya studs make their mark in the White Dorper ring at Bendigo

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
Updated July 19 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 4:16pm
Dell African Dumisa Dorpers and White Dorpers of Moama, NSW, continued its successful run in the show ring, taking out the supreme White Dorper exhibit at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo.

Livestock editor

Livestock editor

