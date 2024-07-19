Dell, Kaya studs make their mark in the White Dorper ring at Bendigo

Dell African Dumisa Dorpers and White Dorpers of Moama, NSW, continued its successful run in the show ring, taking out the supreme White Dorper exhibit at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo.
The grand champion ewe went to African 190717.
Judge Christo Harmse, Gunnedah, NSW, described the ewe as having a beautiful, perfect feminine shape and noted her depth, power and topline.
"I think that ewe is just an absolute example of being feminine but still has enough meat qualities," he said.
"That to me means that ewe will always breed well."
The ewe was also sashed grand champion White Dorper ewe at the NSW Sheep Show at Dubbo in May.
By African 170606 and out of the three-time national champion ewe, African 170026, the grand champion ewe was an August-2019 drop and was earlier crowned senior champion.
Dell stud principal Andrea Vagg, Moama, said she was scanned with twins through a DNA joining.
Her dam had been very successful in the show ring and Dell were also showing two of her half sisters, with one crowned reserve junior champion ewe.
"It's a good family line of show ewes and very productive in our stud - it's a very fertile stud," she said.
Reserve senior champion went to Aberline 220022, exhibited by Hay Senior High School's Aberline stud.
Dell also took out the junior champion ewe with African 230107, coming through the under 1.5 years class.
Mr Harmse praised the ewe's balance, depth and width.
"I think this ewe has an absolutely perfect body shape," he said.
The ewe was by the $20,000 Belowrie Bentley 190006. Ms Vagg said the sire had performed extremely well for the stud.
"He's given us a lot of champions and bred very well commercially," Ms Vagg said.
"The females are outstanding from the Bentley line and have joined very well with our original lines."
Reserve junior champion also went to Dell, this time with African 230770.
In the rams, Western Australian stud, Kaya, of Narrogin, claimed the grand champion with Kaya 220354.
The senior ram, 113 kilograms, finished ahead of its stablemate, Kaya 230306, which was sashed the junior champion.
Mr Harmse noted they were both outstanding rams and the winner could almost be decided by a coin toss.
"They're what the breed should look like," he said.
Kaya stud principal Adrian Veitch said the grand champion had been used in the stud and would be offered at the sale on Sunday.
He by Kaya White 200341 and out of Kaya White 181046.
"He's got really good covering, and he's a heavy ram," he said.
"For me and what I want to breed with a prime lamb he probably suits me pretty well."
Mr Veitch said Kaya's junior champion's sire, Kaya White 210265, had been supreme exhibit at the show and had bred very well for the stud.
The junior champion would also be offered in the sale, he said.
The reserve senior champion ram was awarded to Wirlinga 200104, exhibited by Wirlinga Park, Wirlinga, NSW.
Reserve junior ram went to African 230830.
