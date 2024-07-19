Mother and son Bendigo ribbon win for Clarkes Hill Dorset Horn stud

A ewe-ram lamb combination has taken out the top Dorset Horn ribbons at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo.
Hillend Partners, Clarkes Hill, took out both the champion Dorset Horn ram and ewe titles.
"It was a mother and son win," stud principal Robert Grieve said.
He welcomed competition from Timberlea Dorsets, Strathmerton.
"Hopefully they will keep the Dorset Horn breed going in Australia," Mr Greive said.
"We are running out of studs, in Australia."
The ram lamb was not scanned.
Mr Grieve said the stud had experienced a "pretty good run" at Clarkes Hill.
"It rained December and early January, we had a pretty kind autumn, nearly 90 millimetres of rain for April, not much for May and June and we have had another 70mm in July, to kick us off.
"But we are going to need a lot more rain until the end of the year, just to put water in the irrigation dams."
He said was a little surprised at the win.
"I thought the older bloke might have got it, just because of his age and size - I think the judge fell in love with the ram, just his shape, his future sire outlook and he stood there nicely through judging."
Judge Pat Flanagan, Bacchus Marsh, said he chose the winner, because he was a "great, sappy, young ram lamb - solid and thick".
"He stood out against all the older rams."
It was a young ram lamb, he was a great, sappy, young ram lamb, solid and thick, he has potential all over him.
"He stood out against all of the older rams and has great, future sire potential."
Mr Flanagan said the ram was a lot more square than the other animals, with a great hindquarters and smoothness through the shoulders.
"The breeders had done a great job - the sheep were not showing any signs of a tough season," he said.
The dam of the champion ram was also "great, structurally".
"She has done it a little bit tough, because she had a lamb on her, but that's what ewes are supposed to do, produce a lamb," he said.
"The other ewes hadn't done that, hopefully they will do that next year, and produce a ripper lamb.
"The main reason she got up is because she got the runs on the board, and that's what ewes have to do."
