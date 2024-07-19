'Standout' Victorian Polwarth ram takes out the broad ribbon at ASWS

A Colac Polworth stud, with links to the original stud of this year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show breed judge, has taken out the top ribbon.
Fairview Polwarth stud, Colac, won the supreme champion, with its grand champion ram.
Fairview's Sam Potter said the ram's structure stood out.
"He was nice and upright on his feet, he stood squarely, and he was very pure in his muzzle, which was nice and soft.
"His fleece was really nice, bright and white and had a good lustre and length."
She said the ram was the result of a "lifetime of breeding".
The ram had two under 1.5 year old progeny, exhibited at the show, and more on the ground this year.
The June, 2021-drop ram had a fibre diameter of 21.1 microns, a standard deviation of 3.7 per cent, co-efficient of variation of 17.3pc and comfort factor of 98.9pc.
He had a 77.8pc yield and a staple length of 101mm.
The ram was sired by Fairview White 72, out of Fairview 19129.
Ms Potter said while conditions had been tough, the show sheep had come through.
"It's been very dry, we thought we had an early break, and there is not a lot of grass growth.
"Lambing has been a little bit tougher, in terms of having to feed them, but the mild conditions have worked quite well, in terms of lamb survival."
Fairview has been running Polwarths for nearly 90 years, running 850 breeding ewes, which are mated to either Polwarth or White Suffolk rams.
Ms Potter said the ram went back to Mount Alma bloodlines, Inman Valley, SA, a stud formerly run by judge Ike Ashby, Victor Harbour, SA.
Fairview purchased rams from Mt Alma between 2003-2009, to inject size and improve the frames of its ewes.
"It was the judge's stud, so it was lovely to have a big win with something we got from Ike," she said.
Fairview rams went all over Australia, with a big buyer near Albury, she said.
Mr Ashby said the ram was "very, very correct" and had "lovely, white, fine, soft wool'.
"He will perform very well in the paddock."
Mr Ashby said the ram was a "standout" with no faults.
"He has great potential to be used by other studs, with good results."
Fairview also took out the most successful exhibitor title.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.