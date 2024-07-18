'Policing the weekend': fears grow over new Gippsland national park proposals

A petition to push back against the creation of more national parks in the Central Highland and Gippsland regions is nearing 10,000 signatures.
Led by Narracan MP Wayne Farnham, Warragul, the petition comes as proposals for such new national parks gather legs in the Victorian Parliament.
Speaking to Stock & Land, Mr Farnham said the move was an attempt by the Labor government to "police the weekend" for those who currently enjoy the amenity of his region's state forest and bush.
The petition, available to sign here, remained open until August 12, and he hoped thousands more could add their names.
He planned to table the petition in parliament in due course.
Mr Farnham said the Legislative Assembly needed to listen to the concerns of those in his electoral area.
"Communities are concerned that this will mean areas of state park, forest and bush are not accessible and will lock out users from a range of activities, including bush walking, 4 x 4, motorbiking, horse riding, hunting, fishing, camping and other similar activities," he said.
"This could significantly impact both these user groups and the communities where these parks may be established, limiting tourism and visitation."
He said the government needed to leave state forest as is and not interfere.
"It nearly affects every bit of bush in my electorate," he said.
Mr Farnham explained that the Gippsland region was doing well because of tourism and that it bolstered the local economy.
He said any threat to this, such as the closing off of state forests and bush, could hinder that economic growth.
"If it gets changed to national park, things like prospecting and hunting will be gone," he said.
Mr Farnham also said the region had an issue with pests such as wild dogs and deer and their numbers would explode in more national parks, if created.
He said this would negatively affect farmers in the area with predation on livestock and damage to pasture and fences.
"The deer population is running rampant," he warned.
Mr Farnham was also wary of the fire risks created in national parks.
"If they turn it into national park, it'll never be logged again," he said.
"There'll be an increased fire risk.
"The last thing I want to see is our bush locked up."
He said state forests should be left for all Victorians to enjoy and he hoped the petition would send a "quick and clear" message to the government that their proposals could not be brought further.
Mr Farnham also hit out at the lack of consultation those living in the area received.
"It was a half-assed attempt at it," he said.
"The consultation process was atrocious."
Eastern Victoria MP Melina Bath had also led a similar petition, due to close August 8.
Her petition, calling for the government not to create any more national parks in the Central Highlands and Gippsland regions, had almost 16,000 signatures and was available to sign here.
"In accepting the formation of three new Central West national parks, the Victorian government has shown disregard for the interests of bush user groups who participate in traditional recreational activities," she said.
She said these activities contributed to rural and regional jobs and had a positive impact on people's well-being and the natural environment.
"Locking up public forests increases the risk of bushfires, placing communities and the environment in greater peril," she said.
