Nationals warn farmers dealt 'stone, cold silence' on wild dog control

The Nationals have warned that farmers have been dealt "stone, cold silence" by the government on wild dog control.
The party called for greater farmer consultation, as was promised by the government, on the issue.
Shadow Agriculture Minister Emma Kealy said the government must now move quickly to provide farmers with certainty regarding the extension of a wild dog unprotection order for north-east Victoria beyond October 1.
"Wild dog control is a critical issue for livestock producers, yet the silence is deafening around the future of this program," she said.
"When is this promised consultation going to start?"
She highlighted that in September last year, when extending the lethal control of wild dogs for only 12 months, the Labor government promised "informed consultation with traditional owners, graziers and peak bodies representing affecting farming community and conservation interests".
"Yet, as that deadline for baiting, trapping and shooting of wild dogs approaches, farmers are growing uneasy about a lack of consultation - with no sign of any formal meetings on the issue," Ms Kealy said.
She said Labor had already "blindsided" some farmers.
In March this year, the government announced that all lethal control measures for wild dogs in north-west Victoria would come to an end.
"Stock losses continue to be a major concern, with reports of sheep being mauled in the north-west of the state and farmers unable to access a permit to control the wild dogs killing their stock," she said.
"Protecting livestock from predators is a significant challenge for farmers. There is growing anger that Labor consistently prioritises animal extremists over supporting our farmers to grow food and fibre and drive the Victorian economy.
"This is looming as another broken promise from Labor, and Victorians farmers will pay the price."
A petition was recently launched by The Nationals to help secure funding for the wild dog control program.
It also calls for the extension of the unprotection order in north-east Victoria beyond October.
To sign the petition, readers can click here.
