Tasmanian farmers welcome new multi-million drought support package

A new multi-million support package has been announced to support farmers affected by drought in Tasmania.
The Tasmanian state government has stepped up with a $4.8 million package of drought support measures.
The fund includes money for farmer mental health support, business advisory and animal welfare services.
Tasmanian beef farmer Peter Sattler, Bridport, welcomed the government's support.
He said while he and his neighbouring farmers had managed the poor conditions so far this year, they remained "short of feed".
"We're just treading water and hoping for a magical spring," he said.
Mr Sattler's 500 beef cows were "flat out" calving at the moment and he was supplementing them strongly with grass and maize hay.
Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jane Howlett said the support package was in response to calls for support for farmers and their families who were having to make difficult decisions during the ongoing dry conditions.
"Agriculture is a huge part of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future and I will always back our Tasmanian farmers, producers and our rural communities," she said.
"That's why we are delivering this program of support during these tough times."
"These additional measures will help provide the services and support needed now and assist to build long-term drought resilience across our state."
The additional funding included:
"In addition, complementary long-term resilience measures to improve water security and drought preparedness, as well as a provision for more support where possible to help get important feed and fodder to the Bass Strait Islands and mainland Tasmania will be introduced," Ms Howlett said.
This included:
Ms Howlett said she was also pleased to learn that the Australian Government had agreed to review the Tasmanian Freight Equalisation Scheme (TFES) for the Bass Strait Islands.
"I again call on them to increase support for southbound feed and fodder to mainland Tasmania during this time," she said.
Rural Alive and Well (RAW) chief executive Lee Whiteley said the additional support would extend services to the farming community which had reached out to services providers like RAW.
"We have seen a steady increase in demand for our services and we welcome the additional support to help our rural communities at this time," he said.
TasFarmers chief executive Nathan Calman also welcomed the additional investment in drought support.
"The announcement should provide confidence to the state's primary producers that the government values their contribution to the state's economy and wishes to support producers through the current dry conditions," he said.
"TasFarmers will use these funds across the state to expand their community drought co-ordination activities in a practical and targeted way."
Rural Business Tasmania acting chief executive Chantal Filgate also welcomed the new measures.
"Rural Business Tasmania welcomes the additional resources to help us respond to an increase in demand from farmers and rural communities to access the financial and advisory support they need now," she said.
