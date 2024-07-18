Widespread alarm at failure to meet road resurfacing and resealing targets

Peak council, freight and farmer bodies have expressed alarm at the Victorian government's failure to meet road maintenance spending targets.
Last financial year, saw $37.6 million spent on resurfacing and resealing Victorian roads - a dramatic drop from the $201.4 million over the previous 12 months.
The 81 per cent drop led to a massive decline - 96pc - in the square metres of road refurbished during the year.
The revelations follow claims by Transport Department Secretary Paul Younis, who told a parliamentary inquiry, some roads were in such poor condition, the department had given up resurfacing because deeper, structural repairs were required.
GrainGrowers Trade and Supply Chains policy manager Annabel Mactier said the organisation was "deeply concerned" about the reports.
"With countless roads across regional Victoria still recovering from the 2022 floods, cutting funds should not be an option when we need to get the network back up to operational standards," Ms Mactier said.
"Periodic resurfacing is vital to preserve our roads and avoid more expensive rehabilitation works."
She said in a challenging economic climate, GrainGrowers understood the government needed to set priorities, but international studies have shown that every $1 invested in disaster mitigation could save $6 in repairs.
"With climate change expected to increase the frequency and intensity of weather events such as heat waves, floods, and extreme temperatures, delayed road funding is a recipe for disaster," she said.
Hopevale hay and grain grower Lucas Puckle said he wasn't surprised by the revelations.
"They are mucking around patching holes, the money they are spending is just a waste," he said.
'They came and graded the edges the other week and just graded dirt up to the edge of the bitumen - as soon as we got rain, it washed it away and it was back to where it was.
"I suppose because they have got no money, they can't do anything decent."
He said he hoped authorities would start on the major roads, as their poor condition was taking its toll on his machinery.
"Shock absorbers bolts break out, suspension bushes are wearing and tyre wear is not flash either," he said.
There was also cracking in trailer chassis - "maintenance bills have probably doubled, I suppose, in the last five years".
Livestock transporters have also recently raised their concerns about the state of the South Gippsland Highway and other major roads around Victoria.
Rural Councils Victoria chair Mary-Ann Brown said roads were getting worse, despite the Grattan Institute identifying continuing underinvestment in the network nationally.
"It's really disappointing for people living in rural Victoria," Cr Brown said.
"Does that mean there is going to be increased funding for rebuilding of roads?
"This gets back to the issue of 'betterment funding', Victoria is still lagging behind other states, particularly Queensland, in that respect."
She said there would still be cases where resealing would bring some temporary improvement, before the road could be rebuilt.
Victorian Transport Association (VTA) chief executive Peter Anderson described the assessment system, to determine what work needed to be done, as "antiquated".
"Patching is one of the processes we have to do," he said.
"What we need is forward modelling, using technology, to be able to assess the roads better than what we currently do.
"The density of traffic, the amount of traffic, the type of traffic that's on the road, all that comes into your modelling as to when you need to repair a road."
The process started with councils determining what roads needed to be worked on - "keeping in mind there are not teams of VicRoads people driving around saying 'this road needs to be done'."
He said local councils needed to tell government what needed to be done, put forward a plan and apply for funding for the work.
There needed to be a greater realisation of the value of roads, in terms of connections they created for families and jobs.
"The roads are vital, they are key infrastructure resource, and it's not just about the West Gate Freeway or North-East link, it's about connecting all our regional and rural communities in a much stronger way, than what we have," he said.
"It goes beyond just putting a bit of bitumen in a hole," he said.
