Course looks at improving landscapes through better grazing practices

Central Victorian landholders are being encouraged to sign up for a holistic grazing management course, being run across four councils in the region.
The Healthy Landscapes Holistic Grazing Management course is a collaboration between four shires, the North Central Catchment Management Authority, Upper Campaspe Landcare Network, Coliban Water and Melbourne Water.
Macedon Ranges Shire Council's Planning and Environment director, Rebecca Stockfield, said it was a great opportunity for local farmers with grazing animals to implement sustainable land management practices on their properties.
"The Healthy Landscapes program has proven to be an important outlet in providing educational events and opportunities for peers to gather and support each other," Ms Stockfield said.
"The feedback received from participants in courses continues to be overwhelmingly positive, both towards the facilitators and the diversity and practicality of the content delivered, but feedback also continues to be considered to continually improve the courses."
Donna Coutts, Walden Park, Spring Hill took part in the program in 2022.
She runs 40-50 head of Belted Galloway cattle and a flock of 50-100 Border Leicester stud ewes on the Macedon Ranges property.
"It's really such a valuable asset to the region," she said.
The heavily subsidised course was accessible for any farmer.
"It doesn't assume any knowledge, it's approachable, friendly and inclusive," Ms Coutts said.
"It's not like an expensive consultant, coming onto your farm, and telling you, you have to do something drastic - any change towards improving your pastures in a ecologically friendly way, using changes to your grazing methods is valuable."
Ms Coutts said she had intensified her rotational grazing - "I was doing a form of that grazing anyway".
"It really introduced me to a network of peers, who were experiencing similar methods, and encouraged me to stick to it, intensify the way I was grazing and streamline the day-to-day control of the stock."
She said she had seen the pasture recover, with "really good growth" that otherwise wouldn't happen.
"People think winter here, which is very cold, is a non-growing season, but it actually is," she said.
"If you can keep your stock off plants for long enough, they keep growing all winter."
Ms Coutts said she had also experienced a big increase in species variety, with her run-down improved pastures of annual ryegrass being replaced by annuals, plantain and even cocksfoot.
"I couldn't see a single cocksfoot on the farm, five years ago, and I haven't planted that."
The parasite burden in the livestock had also improved, she said.
The cost of the course is $150 per farming property and includes discussions and six visits to various farms, a visit to the participant's property to develop a plan, plus online tutorials between August 2, 2024 and May 16, 2025.
The course is open to landholders across the four municipalities participating in the Healthy Landscapes program.
The Healthy Landscapes program won the Premier's Choice Regional Recognition Award at the Premier's Sustainability Awards in 2021.
Applications close on Sunday July 26, 2024.
For more information or to register your interest, please visit council's Healthy Landscapes page.
