All roads lead to Bendigo for Victoria's happy young sheep exhibitors

All roads lead to the Australian Sheep and Wool Show (ASWS) in Bendigo this weekend, especially for some of Victoria's youngest sheep exhibitors.
The next generation of sheep breeders and exhibitors from Kerrilyn Merino Stud, Dunluce, will be stepping up to support their parents and grandparents at Australia's largest sheep event.
Brothers Kadan, Blake and Xander Hamilton, Wallan, have a passion for the wool sheep and have already grown a keen eye for a good one.
Blake said exhibiting sheep was "fun and entertaining" and he learned lots through the "hard work".
Xander said he liked winning ribbons, his favourite thing about any show, and was hopeful the stud might win a cup at the ASWS this year.
Kadan said the brothers had their own sheep at home and that they planned to stay breeding Merinos in future.
Ava Harris, Heathcote, was part of the next generation of sheep breeders at Koole Vale Merino and Poll Merino Stud, Costerfield.
She too would be making the trip to Bendigo this weekend.
"I just really enjoy getting to show off your work and just to present all of the animals that you've been working on," she said.
Ms Harris said she and her family started preparing sheep for the show, weeks and days in advance.
"You trim them all up and you trim their feet and wash their faces, just to make sure they're looking really pristine," she said.
Her cousin, Nash Siermans, Heathcote, said when the stud put so much effort into the sheep, they were hopeful their top stock would perform.
Ms Harris said she had big plans for continuing to breed and exhibit Merino sheep in future.
"I really enjoy it and it's a big part of my life," she said.
Children under 15 years of age could look forward to free entry to the ASWS this weekend and it was hoped it will yet again be another great family event for Victoria's young farmers.
There were multiple young exhibitor competitions at the event with ribbons to be won across sheep breeds and between breeds.
The full schedule was available here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.