Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

All roads lead to Bendigo for Victoria's happy young sheep exhibitors

BM
By Barry Murphy
July 17 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers Kadan, Blake and Xander Hamilton, Wallan, will be helping the Kerrilyn Merino Stud, Dunluce, team at this weekend's Australian Sheep and Wool Show. Picture by Barry Murphy
Brothers Kadan, Blake and Xander Hamilton, Wallan, will be helping the Kerrilyn Merino Stud, Dunluce, team at this weekend's Australian Sheep and Wool Show. Picture by Barry Murphy

All roads lead to the Australian Sheep and Wool Show (ASWS) in Bendigo this weekend, especially for some of Victoria's youngest sheep exhibitors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.