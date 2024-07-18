Biggest plant and animal pests revealed in early stages of Victorian survey

Deer, rabbits, ragwort and foxes have topped the list of invasive pest species in the Latrobe Valley in the early stages of a landowner-led survey.
The Agriculture Victoria-funded program run by Latrobe Catchment Management Network has revealed some of the biggest pest species in eastern Victoria - with more landowners needed to complete the survey.
The Partnerships Against Pests Program survey is highlight locals' concerns ahead of a multi-agency forum in September where strategies will be discussed about how best to stop invasive animals and weeds.
"We really want everyone in our region to tell us what weeds and pest animals they're seeing on their property and in their neighbourhood," LCLN project manager Jo Kurpershoek said.
"We also want to know how much pest control is costing them on an annual basis in both hours and dollars, as well as what they think would help improve control in their area."
Results from the five-minute survey have already indicated blackberry, ragwort, foxes, rabbits and deer are among the biggest pest species.
Ms Kurpershoek saidmany landholders were spending hundreds if not thousands of dollars annually to curb pests on their property.
"The challenge for everyone though, is that pests don't just stop at property boundaries," she said
"If just one person is not doing their bit, the whole neighbourhood has an ongoing problem.
"We know that people want to do the right thing, but weed and pest animal control can be daunting, and it's often beyond what one individual can do alone."
Weeds and pest animals pose a major threat to Victoria's native wildlife and natural areas, Ms Kurpershoek said, which form some of West Gippsland's major tourism drawcards.
She said they also cost Victoria's agricultural industry hundreds of millions of dollars each year.
"That is why LCLN is bringing land management agencies, and industry representatives, and environmental and local Landcare groups together at the September forum, where they will discuss and decide on strategic actions to improve pest control across the region," Ms Kurpershoek said.
"No one agency or individual alone can successfully eradicate or control pests which means we really are in this together.
"That is why it is so important we hear from the community."
The community pest plant and animal survey is open until August 14 and can be accessed via LCLN's Integrated Pest Plant and Animal Project webpage and Facebook page.
For more information, email info@lcln.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.