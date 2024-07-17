NSW farmers warn wild dogs will 'leak like a sieve' from Victoria

Farmers in New South Wales have weighed in on calls for certainty surrounding wild dog control in Victoria.
Sheep and cattle producers urged the state government to take a common sense approach to wild dog and dingo control as changes to Victorian measures put livestock at increasing risk of attack.
The move comes as farmers in north-east Victoria await a government decision on the extension of a wild dog unprotection order in the region beyond October 1 this year.
A similar unprotection order for north-west Victoria, which allowed farmers to control wild dogs within a 3 kilometre buffer zone around public lands, was revoked in March.
The move essentially rendered wild dogs a protected species in north-west Victoria and left farmers powerless to stop the predators from attacking and killing their livestock.
Sheep and cattle farmer John Rolfe, Nerriga, NSW, said as the Victorian government considered the expansion of the "unprotection order" to the north-east of the state in October, the Minns Government must act swiftly to minimise the impact of the changes on livestock producers in NSW.
"Scientists and governments can play around with the classification of wild dogs and dingoes and what should be protected, but the reality is they both kill lambs and calves - so both need to be controlled," he said.
"Wild dogs and dingoes don't read lines on a map, so the actions of the Victorian government will no doubt ensure wild dogs and dingoes will leak like a sieve across the state and into NSW."
Mr Rolfe said wild dogs "viciously" attacked and killed calves, lambs, goat kids and even larger livestock such as ewes.
"We simply cannot stand by and watch the population of these predators explode," he said.
As farmers continue to monitor for wild dog and dingo attacks across the states, Mr Rolfe said a practical, considered pest control strategy was critical to ensure NSW's livestock industry could be protected from the effects of wild dogs and dingoes.
"Keeping control orders for wild dogs and dingoes in place across NSW should be the bare minimum when it comes to keeping our goats, sheep and cattle safe from attack," he said.
"Now the Victorian government has let the side down and unleashed these predators, the NSW Government must prepare to do everything in its power to protect our livestock industry from the effects of these senseless decisions.
"Coordination and funding to ramp up baiting, exclusion fencing and other measures to control wild dogs and dingoes must be tabled by the government and fast if we want to get ahead of the problem - or else it will take nothing short of a miracle to get on top of these pests."
