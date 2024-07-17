Dry season produces mixed lambing results for sheep producers

With Victorian producers in the thick of lambing season, the dry season has made its mark for some as percentages vary across the state.
In Western Victoria, scanner Andrew Cameron, CamScan, Penshurst, said it was a mixed bag for lambs this year, with producers who joined between December and January experiencing strong scanning percentages while others joining around March struggled.
"There was a bit of green pick around early in the season from summer rains," he said.
"There was definitely an increase in multiples and a drop in dries across our clients. One Merino client of mine scanned at about 124 per cent last year but this year they scanned at 156pc.
"Once those later joinings started scanning we were getting very mixed results.
"That could be due to management, but without a lot of feed on the ground it would've been tough for the ewes."
Mr Cameron said some clients who would typically rejoin and scan their dry ewe didn't bother this year due to the lack of feed, while others didn't join their maiden ewes for the same reason.
"Unfortunately, this year hasn't been the best year to have good percentages because of how dry things have been," he said.
"I've got clients who are containment feeding which is something they never thought they'd be doing at lambing time and others have lambs that haven't even gone to the lamb marking cradle and already know how to follow the grain cart because people are feeding out when they never have before.
"Around that Balmoral, Casterton and Merino area there's not a lot of feed at all so people are having to do things completely differently."
Mr Cameron said he expected to finish scanning within the next month, with the finals lambs expected on the ground in October.
Merino producer Clive Silcock, Gringegalgona, said his scanning percentages were slightly higher than last year, with an increase in triplets this season.
"We have two joinings, one in December and one in January, so it's been interesting to see the difference," he said.
"The first joining and marking everything went really well because the ewes were still on a high coming off the good summer even as they were going into lambing, we were feeding them but they had a lot of condition.
"Once we got into the second joining you could see they had lost that little bit of extra condition.
"We were feeding them and putting mineral blocks in the paddocks but they lost more condition than the first joining."
Mr Silcock said another challenge this year was foxes, especially in country which bordered blue gums with creeks.
"I have a paddock with all of those things plus an eagle's nest," he said.
"After this year, I probably won't lamb in that paddock because you can quickly lose 20pc to predators.
"If it was a paddock I would use again, I would look to put older ewes with singles who would be more likely to defend their lambs because maiden ewes might be a bit naive to it all."
Mr Silcock has been feeding his ewes and lambs barley to keep them going as well as introducing lupins.
"The first lambing we weaned 130pc ewes in lamb, this second joining we might drop five to 10pc," he said.
"That's just because the ewes don't have that condition and they don't have a whole lot more to give at this point.
"They've got fat bellies and if they've got fat bellies that's the main thing you aim for in your lambs.
"We're definitely focusing on 2025 now and just trying to take care of everything."
At Highlands, Brian Leahy started lambing on May 20, but with only 20 millimetres of rain in June compared to 179mm last year, lambing had been a struggle.
When he would typically have plenty of feed on the ground, he is now anticipating supplementary feeding his ewes and lambs to get them through.
"Our sheep were as fat as anything when we started lambing, but within the six weeks that's really turned around completely on us," he said.
"I just don't think we've had enough moisture in the soil and we've got a big run of frosts so the ewes have really gone backwards quickly.
"We were feeding a little bit before we started lambing, but I'm gonna have to start feeding again and we haven't quite finished marking yet but we need the lambs to keep going and the ewes to get back up.
"I'm a little bit worried coming into the spring because our paddocks are fairly dry so it's gonna be really interesting to see what happens."
