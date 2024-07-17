New farm safety packs for kids aim to lower the risk of on-farm accidents

Farm safety packs for children are aiming to lower the risk of on-farm accidents after more than one in 10 on-farm injuries reported last year involved kids aged under 15.
BASF and AgLink Australia have joined forces to offer the free Safety Champs program.
The partnership was announced during Farm Safety Week and aims to help educate children about the potential risks and hazards on farms to increase the prevention of injuries.
Hobby farmer and agronomist Zack Zweck, Kadina, SA, participated in the 2023 Safety Champs program, where more than 1000 packs were delivered to farming families.
He said that his children Archer, 6, and Indie, 5, loved receiving and completing the packs.
"The Safety Champs packs were a great way to initiate important conversations with our kids about safety at our farm," Mr Zweck said.
"My wife and I often talk to our kids about on-farm dangers, in particular about tractors and trucks, but the Safety Champs packs were a really fun way to keep the kids engaged."
BASF and AgLink Australia said the program served as a reminder that farms are busy and dangerous workplaces, where children can encounter hazards.
This year, BASF will resume this partnership by preparing hundreds of child-friendly safety-themed packs containing educational activities and protective gear.
"In farming, the health and safety of our people is paramount," BASF head of agricultural solutions in Australia and New Zealand Parvana Wali said.
"This year's Safety Champs program will help drive awareness and understanding of what it means to keep the entire family safe on the farm, in 2024 and beyond," she said.
Farmsafe Australia executive officer Stevi Howdle said the program villed a vital gap in rural communities.
"Although farms are a fantastic place to grow up, they are high risk workplaces with several hazards from chemicals to heavy machinery,"
"In 2023, one in 10 on-farm injuries involved children aged under 15 years old.
"That's why it's vital we teach children about safe practices right from the start of their lives."
To find out more about the Safety Champs program or to register to have a pack sent to your farm, click here.
