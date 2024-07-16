Updated carryover data means more water, as northern determinations climb

Seasonal determinations for two of northern Victoria's major river systems have again climbed and are now sitting at above 70 per cent.
Irrigation water orders can be placed from mid-August but Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) has announced the Murray system seasonal determination increased from 63 per cent of high-reliability water shares (HRWS) to 68pc.
The Goulburn and Loddon systems increased from 69pc HRWS to 73 per cent.
The Campaspe system opened, and remains, at 100pc HRWS and 10 per cent of low-reliability water shares (LRWS).
The Broken system increased from 5-8 per cent HRWS but the Bullarook system remained unchanged at 0pc HRWS.
Entitlement holders receive a percentage of HRWS and LWRS every irrigation season.
The percentage depends on seasonal conditions and the volume of water held in the storage, available for distribution.
Northern Victoria Resource Manager Andrew Shields said updated carryover data contributed to most of the increase.
"The carryover volumes in the Murray, Goulburn and Campaspe systems were slightly lower than the provisional volumes used in the opening announcement," he said.
"This, along with higher flows into the major storages than our previous estimates, increased the amount available for allocation.
"There is water there to support early season use, if irrigators need it."
He said once all the HRWS were set aside for the year, GMW would turn its attention to LRWS.
"In the drier times we have had allocations that have started very low - but with the water available, at the moment, it is probably on the high side for this time of year."
Mr Shields said GMW's estimate of carryover was higher than the final figure.
"When we do our calculations, when we look at how much carryover we need to set aside, there was a little bit less, so that meant we had more water available to increase the allocations," he said.
"We can see what the balances are, but some of that allocation will be sitting in accounts that can't be carried over.
"We took an approach that we would assume that most of it is carried over, people can trade it to someone who can, knowing we would get the final figures on July 1 and make adjustments from there."
He said 756 gigalitres was carried over in the Murray system, while the figure was 992GL for the Goulburn.
"There was a lot of unused water, towards the end of the season," he said
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) was predicting a wetter than expected winter and early spring but GMW would base future allocations on what actually happened.
"When we do our allocation assessments we look at what the current flows are into the system and assume it doesn't rain again - we will just keep an eye on how those weather systems move through and how much we do get."
