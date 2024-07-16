Sambar, fallow deer revealed as the most hunted species in Victoria for 2023

New statistics have revealed how many deer were shot in Victoria in 2023, with authorities reporting an 11 per cent increase on the year before.
The Game Management Authority released the estimates of the 2023 deer harvest in Victoria report on Tuesday which showed 137,090 deer were harvested in in 2023.
GMA said it was an 11pc increase on the estimated 123,400 deer harvested in 2022 and a 59pc increase on the long-term average of 86,400.
Sambar deer were the most harvested species with an estimated harvest of 106,500 deer, of which 53pc were female.
Fallow deer were the second most harvested species, with an estimated harvest of 27,500 deer, of which 59pc were female.
The number of licenced recreational deer hunters in 2023 was 52,321, an increase of over 3.6pc from 2022.
Of the 52,321 licensed deer hunters, 60pc actively hunted in 2023.
On average, active deer hunters harvested an estimated 4.3 deer over 10.5 days.
The most popular hunting areas were near the towns of Mansfield, Licola, Omeo, Warragul and Dargo.
The highest number of deer harvested were around the towns of Mansfield, Licola, Dargo, Omeo and Benalla.
GMA research principal Jason Flesch said the research was based on information gathered from randomly-selected licenced deer hunters who voluntarily participated in the phone surveys.
"Throughout 2023, approximately 2400 licenced deer hunters were surveyed about their hunting activity, including how many deer were harvested, where hunting occurred, hunting methods used, and the species of deer harvested," Dr Flesch said.
"This research helps build a stronger understanding of deer harvest trends and hunting activity in Victoria."
The report is produced annually by the GMA in collaboration with the Arthur Rylah Institute for Environmental Research.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.