Wild dog control petition gathers legs as Gippsland farmers push government

A petition calling for certainty around the control of wild dogs in east Victoria has gathered legs amongst farmers.
The petition, started by the Nationals and distributed by farmers such as Barry Tayler, Newry, was aimed at forcing the government to extend the wild dog unprotection order in the region beyond October 1 this year.
Farmers aimed to lay down a marker on the issue and show politicians in Melbourne just how much of an effect marauding wild dogs were having in their area.
Farmers near Glenmaggie reported losses of lambs and calves last week, due to wild dog predation.
The petition, available to sign online here and in person at some saleyards in the area is understood to have gained almost 3000 signatures so far.
Mr Tayler said the group leading it were aiming for 10,000 farmers and rural dwellers to sign their name.
It was envisaged that the petition would then be delivered by farmers and the Nationals to the Victorian Parliament.
Mr Tayler said there were approximately 40 attacks by wild dogs on livestock in his immediate Newry locality so far this year.
He explained that the area had a lot of small hobby farmers with many of these living in Melbourne during the week.
He said there were some who had small numbers of sheep and they were returning to Newry at the weekend only to find two and three of their flock missing.
Mr Newry said farmers in the area were desperate for improved wild dog control and many were now worried about the effect of a potential roll back in government legislation.
He insisted that the wild dog unprotection order must be extended beyond the start of October.
"The main thing we're doing at the moment is organising this petition and that will go out to everyone," Mr Newry said.
"Everyone else who is interested in this wild dog program needs to look at this petition.
"If they could please sign it because we're serious about this wild dog program."
Mr Tayler said whether the canines were called dingoes or wild dogs, they were causing an issue and they had to be stopped.
The Nationals' petition was originally launched by Gippsland East MP Tim Bull and was supported by colleagues within his party, including Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland.
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence had not yet been able to confirm her intentions to Stock & Land regarding the wild dog unprotection order.
"The Minister must put an end to the uncertainty around the program by announcing recurrent funding immediately," Ms Cleeland said.
"With the region in the middle of lambing season for many producers, there is an urgent need to recommit to the wild dog control program, and ensure our farms and stock are kept safe."
Mr Bull said if the unprotection order was not continued, it would "literally push farmers off the land".
He said farmers needed to be able to control wild dogs on the buffer zones between their private and public land as by the time the canines were on their land, it was already too late.
"We need our farmers to be given some certainty and security that this will be continued," he said.
"We want to keep the pressure on until we get clarity."
Mr Bull encouraged farmers not only to sign the petition but to report all stock losses, wild dog sightings and howling as well.
"Sign the petition to show you care and report any sightings," he said.
The petition also requested:
