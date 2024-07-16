Zoetis donates $100,000 for farmer mental health 'Beyond Blue' partnership

Animal health company Zoetis will donate $100,000 to support farmer mental health through its partnership with Beyond Blue.
The fund, which will come in the form of a $5 donation for every livestock, pig and poultry vaccine and drench sold by Zoetis, was aimed at championing mental health initiatives within rural Australia.
In recent years, Australians in rural and regional areas faced unprecedented challenges that took a toll on mental health and well-being.
Factors such as inflation, cost-of-living pressures, climate change, and the lingering impacts of the pandemic have underscored the importance of mental health support, particularly for farmers and rural communities.
In 2023 alone, Beyond Blue supported more than 300,000 individuals living in rural communities who reached out for mental health assistance.
Zoetis had already supported Beyond Blue with donations over recent years amounting to $800,000.
The latest target of a further $100,000 by the end of 2024 will bring the company's total contribution to $900,000.
Zoetis senior vice president for Australia and New Zealand Lance Williams said the partnership was "more than just financial support".
"It's about fostering a culture of hope and resilience, ensuring that those facing mental health challenges know they are not alone and that help is available," he said.
Farmers can support the Zoetis initiative between July 15 and October 31, 2024, when they purchase Zoetis vaccine and drench products.
Farmer Derek Schoen, Corowa, New South Wales, was a Beyond Blue board member and he emphasised the importance of mental health support in rural communities.
"Country people are resilient and tough, but the many challenges we face can take a toll on our mental health," he said.
"The repeated extreme weather events we've seen at the start of this year have added to these stresses.
"I would encourage people to not lose hope and to seek support early."
According to research from the National Farmers Federation, nearly a third of farmers reported a decline in their mental health, citing weather-related disasters (47%), financial stress (36%), and inflation and cost pressures (35%) as top contributors.
Alarmingly, close to half of Australian farmers who took part in the survey experienced thoughts of self-harm or suicide, with feelings of loneliness and limited access to mental health services compounding these challenges.
Mr Williams said the money raised by Zoetis went directly to the Beyond Blue support service to continue helping people living in remote areas.
"To date, thanks to Zoetis' donation, over 15,500 people have been able to get the support they need through the service," he said.
"Together we have made strong progress in supporting the mental health and well-being of those who live in rural Australia, and we are passionate about helping again this year."
The Beyond Blue support service offers free and immediate counselling, advice and referrals via phone, web-chat or email.
To talk to a mental health professional for free, contact the 24/7 Beyond Blue support service on 1300 22 46 36.
Free web chat is also available 24/7 here and readers can join the online forums for free.
