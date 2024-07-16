Victoria hit by a blast of wintry weather blowing from a Tasman Sea low

South-east Australia has experienced a blast of wintry weather, with a low pressure system over the Tasman Sea bringing strong winds and rain to parts of Victoria.
Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecaster Jonathon How said it was a cold, wet, windy night in parts of Victoria, in eastern NSW and the ACT.
A low pressure system, with a series of troughs extending from the complex, over the southern parts of Victoria.
Another ridge will build over the north of the state from Wednesday, before a cold front develops in the west, towards the weekend.
"The highest wind gusts were 115 kilometres and hour, recorded at Wilsons Promontory," Mr How said.
"We did also see wind gusts above 100km across parts of the Victorian, and also the north-west Tasmanian coasts."
The strong winds also hit the south-west coast, but there were generally only light falls in the west and northwest.
The highest rainfall totals, recorded until 9am today, were 116.8 millimetres at Mt Baw Baw, 100.4mm at Mt Sabine, in the Otways, and 87.4mm at Ferny Creek.
Damaging winds eased overnight although some showers and rain were expected today.
"Last night's rainfall saw some river and creek rises, particularly in southern Victoria and western Gippsland," Mr How said.
Moderate flood warnings had been issued for the Yarra and Latrobe Rivers.
"With further rainfall to come, there is still a general flood watch for large parts of southern and central Victoria," Mr Howe said.
"We are expecting to see fairly widespread showers and rain across parts of southern and eastern Victoria."
Meanwhile, Agriculture Victoria has warned livestock producers to minimise the impact of cold weather on cattle, in terms of production and welfare.
During cold weather, the energy requirements of a cow can increase by up to 20 per cent, with lighter cows being more affected than those in adequate condition, Agriculture Victoria Livestock Industry development officer Nick Linden said.
The impact of cold weather, particularly when combined with wet and windy conditions and low pasture availability, could severely affect cows that were already low in body condition.
"It is important to keep an eye on the forecast weather conditions and if possible, move cattle into sheltered paddocks or those with windbreaks," Mr Linden said.
"This will reduce the impacts of chill by keeping animals out of the wind and give a better return on supplementary feeding."
Poorer condition cows had a higher maintenance requirement through winter as they had to work harder to stay warm, Mr Linden said.
"Separating the lighter condition cows will enable producers to better manage these in-need cows with a specific feed and supplement plan and reduce competition for feed."
