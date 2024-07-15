Hamilton's National Centre for Farmer Health awarded major grant for farm safety

The National Centre for Farmer Health, Hamilton, has been awarded a major grant as part of National Farm Safety Week.
Acting Agriculture Minister Steve Dimopoulos has announced a $100,000 grant to the national centre to support the delivery of farm safety education in schools.
The funding will go towards teaching young people about the risks they were exposed to when visiting, living and working on farms.
The grant will provide free access to educational resources, aimed at equipping young people with farm safety knowledge.
Agriculture makes up two per cent of Victoria's workforce while having a significantly disproportionate level of workplace fatalities, 14pc of the total each year.
Over the year, 2022-23 young people aged 15 to 19 comprised 6.3pc of total workplace injuries and 13.3pc of non-work related injuries on farms.
The new funding will be packaged as a teaching resource for schools, 'Shifting Gears'.
The program will give teachers materials to facilitate discussions about farm safety within their classrooms.
The resources will be available for use from January 2025.
The Shifting Gears investment followed the $900,000 provided to the National Centre for Farmer Health in the Victorian Budget 2024-25.
This was aimed at delivering agriculture-focused health and medical services, research, and education which will lead to direct benefits for farmers and their communities.
For more resources to support safety, health and well-being on farms, farmers were encouraged to visit agriculture.vic.gov.au.
Mr Dimopoulos said the investment was "empowering the next generation of farmers and agricultural professionals to prioritise safety in all aspects of their work".
The National Centre for Farmer Health education lead Dr Jacquie Cotton said it was "important that young people in agriculture can continue to see themselves as having a role in continuing those safety conversations on farms".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.