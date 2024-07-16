Stock & Land
Gippsland teen one of Australia's youngest breeders to have a bull sold for AI

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated July 16 2024 - 10:48am, first published 10:30am
Empire Jerseys stud principal Holly Anderson, Drouin West, with her top bull, Empire Banks P. Picture by Kerrie Anderson
A Gippsland teen has become one of Australia's youngest cattle breeders to have a bull placed into the artificial insemination (AI) system.

BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

