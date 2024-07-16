Gippsland teen one of Australia's youngest breeders to have a bull sold for AI

A Gippsland teen has become one of Australia's youngest cattle breeders to have a bull placed into the artificial insemination (AI) system.
Nineteen-year-old Holly Anderson, Drouin West, has had her first bull picked up by Genetics Australia and the Jersey sire is expected to have semen available from this spring.
The top bull, Empire Banks P was one of the stand out cattle from Ms Anderson's relatively new stud, Empire Jerseys.
She first set up the would-be-Jersey-empire in 2021.
However, she is no stranger to the Jersey stud scene as she hailed from a family that has been producing top-quality Jerseys for decades.
Ms Anderson's parents Rob and Kerrie Anderson, Drouin West, operated Kings Ville Jerseys.
The stud had sold 28 bulls into AI and was named one of Jersey Australia's inaugural master breeders in 2023.
The Kings Ville stud was started in 1987 by Mr Anderson with the support of his parents, Bert and Winsome Anderson, who established Kings View Jerseys in 1961.
Three generations of the Anderson family have now been breeding top Jersey cattle.
Holly said she always had a passion for dairy cattle and wanted to make her own mark on the breed.
"I always joked with Dad whenever one of my cows had a girl that my empire was growing and that's how Empire Jerseys was created," she said.
"My family has Kings in their stud names, I still wanted my stud to be connected with them but to be separate at the same time."
Holly said there is some friendly rivalry within the cattle mad family.
She pipped her dad who was 24 when he first sold a bull to AI but she acknowledged her parents support in the feat.
"I must be close to being the youngest to get a bull into AI," Holly said.
"I'm happy to get that goal ticked off and hopefully I'll get more in the future but I'm very thankful to mum and dad because it wouldn't be possible if it wasn't for them."
Holly's journey to AI breeding success started when she was 12.
She was allowed to take her pick of any heifer in the calf shed, an offer that was extended to her older sisters Em and Meg.
"I chose Archer Belle, she had Matt Belle, the dam of Empire Banks," Holly said.
"I didn't base it off what she looked like.
"I chose her because she had the highest BPI in the calf shed.
"It was a case of mind over heart."
Holly started working full-time on the farm in 2023.
From that point on, she was in full control over what bulls she used.
"Because I'm relatively new to the game, when it comes to my breeding objectives, I aim for polled as well as creating more efficient and productive cows," she said.
"When Matt Belle was born and I saw that she had ideal numbers being the highest BPI jersey heifer in Australia, it gave me the hope that one day she would put a bull into AI.
"When I looked at the number of bulls mum and dad had sent into AI, getting my own bull in the system definitely became a goal of mine."
She said she hoped her new AI bull went on to do well.
"I've got a real soft spot for Jerseys due to being a fifth-generation dairy farmer," she said.
"I see the Jersey cow playing a big part into the sustainable future due to their size and production and can see Australian Jersey genetics going very far around the world."
Holly has embraced the industry and was also vice president of the Gippsland Dairy Youth Group.
"I enjoy organising events and helping to encourage the next generation," she said.
"It's important to have a supported environment and build relationships with like-minded people."
Genetics Australia chief executive Anthony Shelly said no-one on his team could recall a younger breeder supplying a bull to AI.
"It's exciting news for the Jersey breed, not only to have enthused youth but to have Holly leading the way," Mr Shelly said.
Empire Banks P had a BPI of $342 and an excellent production profile.
