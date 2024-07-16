Broaden focus on rates beyond the government 'fair go' cap, says MAV head

The head of Victoria's peak council body says debate on rate increases needs to focus on valuations, rather than the state government's "Fair Go Rates" capping system.
Municipal Association of Victoria president David Clark said the system was "meaningless", when it came to individual bills.
He was responding to a Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) "league table" of councils that have increased farm rates above the rate cap of 2.75 per cent, while leaving residential rate increases at or below that figure.
Top of the table was Moira Shire Council, which takes in Cobram, Nathalia, Numurkah and Yarrawonga, where the average farm rate increase has been 25.84pc.
That's compared with a drop of -4.72pc for residential properties.
Cr Clark said councils had a choice to apply a differential rate on each class of land, to lessen the impact of rate increases.
A differential rate allows for a higher, or lower, amount to be charged, in comparison with the 'general rate' in the dollar.
"It's all in the valuations, councils have a choice, because they have a differential system," Cr Clark said.
On its website, Local Government Victoria said the rate cap applies only to the total amount of revenue the council can raise, not the amount individual ratepayers are charged.
Rate bills may rise or fall by more, or less, than the rate cap, due to movements in valuations, the site said.
"The rate cap is really a meaningless beast, in the context of individual rates, and even more so now we are on annual valuations," Cr Clarke said.
"With annual valuations, it's an absolute lottery - if you get the rates cap, it would be like winning Tattslotto."
The cap constrained councils in that it restricted the total amount of money they could raise, he said.
"Your rating strategy should be around what you think the capacity for the different parts of the community is to pay," he said.
"There are clearly only three areas where rates can be raised: residential, rural and commercial/industrial.
"Unless you are a Ballarat or Bendigo, commercial/industrial is pretty insignificant, it really is about that balance between your rural and residential categories."
But he said it was unlikely, in the current financial environment, the government would change the length of time between valuations or the rate cap.
"The thing that really confuses people is the valuation - and I can't really see the government changing the valuation (dates), because annual valuations are very much driven by the government's need for a land tax," he said.
"That imperative is still awfully strong, because they need the money."
Cr Clark said councils must look to other sources of funding, including state and federal grants.
While the federal government had increased Roads to Recovery funding, it was still only half what councils needed.
"It's really about how those government grants support councils who have a really limited rate base," he said.
"In the case of some councils, 40-70 per cent of the rate base is supported by rural landholders."
Meanwhile, Ballarat City Corporate Services director John Hausler said individual property rate changes would vary and may be higher or lower than the overall rate cap, depending on property valuation movements. "The City of Ballarat's rate cap of 2.75 per cent in the 2024/25 budget relates to the overall total amount of money that can be collected by rates, as opposed to every property receiving a 2.75 per cent rate rise," Mr Hausler said.
"The City of Ballarat has had a differential farm rate for almost 30 years.
"In recent years, including 2024/25, it has been set at 72 per cent of the residential rate."
He said it was important to note residential valuations, from 2023-2024 levels, on average went down by 3.85pc, whereas valuations for farm properties increased on average by 8.57pc.
"The result of such significant variation in valuation changes between residential and farm properties has had an impact on the distribution of rates across the City of Ballarat for 2024."
