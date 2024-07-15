Cold and wet conditions hitting Victorian crops and pastures alike

Next weekend may bring more relief for areas of Victoria that have so far largely missed out on rain this winter, says the Bureau of Meteorology.
BoM senior meteorologist Hannah Colhoun said the highest rainfall totals over the weekend were 20-30mm in the Dandenongs and Yarra Ranges.
"We've had that low pressure system moving down the east coast - it's to the east of Tasmania and today it will move north-westwards to be positioned over eastern Bass Strait as we head towards the evening," Ms Colhoun said.
The system brought falls of less than 10mm on and south of the ranges, but Warrnambool had 14mm, Moyne River, 12mm and Kennedy's Creek 13mm she said.
"Those south-west coastal parts haven't been left out, but as we do head further inland, it's generally been less than that - 1-5mm."
The system might bring further falls of up to 5mm for inland parts of the state.
"As you start heading towards the coast, and particularly the Otway Ranges, you are starting to see potential totals of that 10-20mm mark.
"But we are really looking to the next front, which would be towards next weekend, for the next chance of anything through that south-west."
Earlier this year, the BoM declared the El Nino was "dead" and there were signs of a La Nina.
Agri Business Consulting Group senior consultant Marty Colbert said recent falls of up to 8-10mm in the north-west were slowly building up soil moisture levels.
"We had a similar break in 2021, but we have greater soil moisture reserves than 2021 - so things are travelling pretty well," Mr Colbert said.
"There are a few disaster stories around with poor germination of canola.
"The north-west of Victoria from Hopetoun and Rainbow to Mildura doesn't look ace, it's patchy germination and the clock is ticking.
"They had a false break, so when they went in they didn't get a follow up rain and a percentage of the paddock germinated, but a lot of the rest of it didn't."
Seed stock had been lost with the worst paddocks experiencing only 10 per cent germination.
Stuart Grinter, Kaarimba, said in early May, the property received 25mm, with a follow up of 50mm at the start of June.
Since then there had been regular falls of around 10mm.
But he said his wheat, barley and canola had been "knocked around" by frosts.
"The moisture is not a problem, that's good, from where we stand - probably the biggest thing is that it's either dry and cold or wet and warm," Mr Grinter said.
"It's not usually wet and cold, so the crops are very, very slow to germinate - anything that wasn't in before that first 25mm of rain in May is just extremely slow."
It was not the first time he had experienced such conditions and he expected things to turn around.
"Spring is the king in this whole farming job, it either makes you, or breaks you," he said.
Livestock producer Shaun Beasley, Lindenow South, said in the last three weeks the property had received about 60mm of rain but it had been extremely cold.
"It's unusually cold for us and there's been a couple of frosts, so the grass has been very slow growing," Mr Beasley said.
"We are hand-feeding some sheep and cattle, just to get us through a tight spot, but it's all part of the program."
Mr Beasley said any rain in the region, at any time, was "good rain".
"We had a very dry April-June and the driest June-August on record last year, so east Gippsland is consistently inconsistent," he said.
Beef producer Jenny O'Sullivan, Malabar Farm, Tarwin Lower said the property had received 360mm of rain up until June, resulting in a very good autumn.
"We probably have more feed than normal years as a result," Ms O'Sullivan said.
"We consider ourselves very lucky compared to what the rest of the state is dealing with."
Former dairy famer Jack Kenna, Garvoc, said the frosts had checked pasture growth.
"We have pretty good lawns, around the house, and they just went yellow," he said.
"There is not a lot of grass in the paddocks, so every frost you get is going to hurt."
In early April the property received 40mm of, while others only received 5-6mm, he said.
"The worst thing now is that we wouldn't want it too wet."
