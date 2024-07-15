Livestock transport safety in spotlight during National Farm Safety Week

Safety when transporting livestock is everyone's responsibility according to industry professionals, who say factors beyond drivers control were often at play during accidents.
As National Farm Safety Week kicks off, the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator has released staggering statistics showing how many livestock transporting crashes occurred in the last financial year.
The NHVR says there have been a whopping 36 livestock crashes across the country from July 2023 to June this year, seven of which were fatal.
Of the 36 crashes, six occurred in Vic, with the NHVR reporting the three most prevalent issues were fatigue, mechanical standards and mass.
Other issues including speed limiter tampering, loading practices, access permits, load shedding and CoR have also been reported.
Tips from the NHVR to ensure safety for livestock transporters included working with stock agents, primary producers, saleyards, feedlots and abattoirs to ensure trip planning prioritised driver safety and animal welfare, ensuring drivers were trained in animal handling and welfare and empowering drivers to refuse loads that did not meet expectations and could cause a risk on the road, and never accepting a booking that would cause or encourage a driver to speed, skip rest breaks, or drive while fatigued.
Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Victoria president Russell Borchard said it wasn't just the responsibility of the driver to ensure safety when transporting livestock, but everyone along the chain.
"Driver fatigue starts with what we call off-road fatigue, which can start with issues like incorrect facilities so drivers are unable to load stock in an efficient manner," he said.
"Maybe the animals haven't been prepared properly for transport and they don't have adequate energy for the trip.
"They won't travel properly then and while they might be quiet for the farmer who knows the stock and the stock knows them, it could be a different story for the driver."
Mr Borchard said livestock that wasn't ready to go on a truck at a farm or a saleyard could add an hour or more to a trip and if drivers were doing multiple trips per week, it all added up to extra work and fatigue.
Injuries while loading animals in yards is also another safety concern for transporters.
Although the factors highlighted by the NHVR were issues within the industry, the state of Vic's roads also came into play according to Mr Borchard.
"I would love for the government to consult more with bodies like the LRTAV to understand what role the state of our roads play in safety for livestock carriers," he said.
"Everyone wants a zero road toll, but if everyone's driving around potholes and dealing with roads which aren't up to scratch we're still not addressing the whole issue."
Other road users are also being called on to keep livestock transporter safety at the forefront of their minds when encountering them.
Mr Borchard said understanding with live animals on board transporters were unable to stop or maneuver as quickly as other vehicles was paramount, and it was important drivers gave them the respect to ensure their own safety and the safety of others.
Livestock transporter Greg Payne, Payne's Livestock Transport, Pakenham South, echoed Mr Borchard's statements.
"There are factors that come into play when loading livestock, but once trucks are on the road there are plenty of things out of drivers' control they have to contend with like other drivers or bad weather," he said.
"We always remind our drivers it's better to get somewhere late than to be unsafe, but they can do everything in their power and there'll still be other people on the road who don't do the right thing.
"If someone pulls out in front of us or doesn't safely overtake it's out of our control and it can have horrible results."
Mr Borchard said while NFSW was a good way to highlight safety in the industry, it should be in people's minds every day.
"We're all human beings and we all have families to come home to," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.