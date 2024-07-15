Livestock transport safety in spotlight during National Farm Safety Week

Tips from the NHVR to ensure safety for livestock transporters included working with stock agents, primary producers, saleyards, feedlots and abattoirs to ensure trip planning prioritised driver safety and animal welfare, ensuring drivers were trained in animal handling and welfare and empowering drivers to refuse loads that did not meet expectations and could cause a risk on the road, and never accepting a booking that would cause or encourage a driver to speed, skip rest breaks, or drive while fatigued.

