'No regard for the seller': grazier slams decision to cancel Leongatha's sale

A Gippsland grazier has labelled the operators of one of Victoria's largest saleyards "incompetent" after a store sale was cancelled days after the facility moved to weekly markets.
Mark Anderson, Labertouche, had cattle booked in to sell at the Leongatha saleyards on Thursday, July 18 after the Victorian Livestock Exchange announced it would move to weekly store sales from July.
However, after just one weekly store sale, the VLE announced on Friday its second weekly store sale would not go ahead.
"Please be advised there will be no VLE Leongatha store sale held next Thursday 18th July as agreed by all agencies," a statement read.
"The next VLE Leongatha store sale will be held the following week on Thursday 25th of July at 9am."
Mr Anderson, who runs 80 Limousin breeders in West Gippsland, said the decision showed "the VLE had no regard for the seller".
"In the last three months, we've sold one lot of steers down at Koonwarra... but before that we sold cattle at Pakenham," he said.
"We had another truck load of steers lined up to sell this Thursday - we have fed them on lucerne and decent hay - but now it means we have to hold them over for another week.
"We've got 20-40 millimetres of rain forecast for today and Tuesday, and that just means the paddock will get chopped up a bit more."
VLE managing director Brian Paynter moved to distance the organisation's involvement with the decision, and said: "The decision was made by the agents. Not us.".
Mr Anderson said he would send his cattle to another saleyard to avoid further deterioration to his pastures.
"I will send them to Yea this Friday because obviously the VLE can't get their act together," he said.
"It means we will have to swap agents and sell with either Elders or Nutrien.
"It is frustrating."
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock manager Brian McCormack said his agency had previously indicated it would sell cattle on a fortnightly basis alongside agency SEJ.
"We weren't going to sell on that sale ourselves, we will only be selling on a fortnightly basis," he said.
"We need consistency to get it to work for all involved.
"One group needs to go one week, and the alternate group needs to go the other week."
On July 3, the VLE announced it would split the agents who could sell at its weekly store sales.
It means agencies Elders, Alex Scott & Staff, Baw Baw Livestock, Phelan & Henderson & Co and Everitt Seeley & Bennetts will sell one week, followed by Nutrien and SEJ the following week.
Several agencies learned about the decision when phoned by Stock & Land for comment.
Agents at Nutrien, SEJ, Phelan & Henderson & Co and Everitt Seeley & Bennetts had previously said they would sell as a group of agents on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from July 11.
"In my opinion, it takes two weeks to set up a store sale properly when you factor in sorting the cattle out and organising the right buyers to come to the sale," Mr McCormack said.
The Leongatha sale this week would have taken place on the same day as Mortlake's store cattle sale, where close to 6000 cattle could be yarded on Thursday.
Elders Korumburra branch manager Rohan McRae said the sale was cancelled due agents anticipating low throughput.
"It's a sign of the times in July and August because there's not many cattle around at this time of winter," he said.
"It's better to yard 2500 cattle on a fortnightly basis than 1000 a week until numbers build."
