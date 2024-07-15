Large-scale grazing farm at Bonnie Doon back on the market

A choice grazing property at the gateway to the High Country near Mansfield is back on the market.
Jorona Park (405 hectares, 1000 acres) has almost two kilometres of frontage to Lake Eildon near in-demand Bonnie Doon.
Although it is a productive livestock grazing operation, agents suggest the picturesque location will also attract interest from developers looking to carve off some blocks for lifestyle offerings.
A farm of this scale is a rarity among a nest of lifestyle blocks in this area.
One of the farm's keys for subdivision potential is its 15 titles.
Jorona Park enjoys a reliable average annual rainfall of about 745mm.
The picturesque farm is about three kilometres from Bonnie Doon and 17km from Mansfield and is a couple of hours drive from Melbourne.
Offered for sale just a few years ago, LAWD is marketing the sale of Jorona Park this time as a "highly productive and versatile grazing property currently utilised for the breeding and fattening of cattle and sheep".
Agents suggest future development opportunities are possible with local council approval on a 50ha portion to the south-east which is zoned Rural Living.
The scenic holding and 1.7km frontage to Lake Eildon is also in demand by tree changers.
The property has an historical carrying capacity of 220-250 breeders or 120 breeders and 1200 ewes "providing optionality for an incoming party", agents said.
The farm has been extensively developed and subdivided into 30 paddocks featuring improved pastures, supported by good fencing, laneways and livestock handling facilities.
Farm access is via Glen Creek and Dry Creek roads.
Stock water is secured from 35 plus dams throughout the property, some which are spring fed as well as a seasonal creek which flows when the water level of Lake Eildon is high.
Agents say the property's quality soils and reliable rainfall are an attractive package for graziers.
Farm improvements include an undercover cattle yard complex, three-stand shearing shed with yards, machinery shed, hay shedding and workshop.
It also has a circa 1980s four-bedroom brick veneer home.
"Located in the highly regarded High Country region of central Victoria, a booming region for those seeking a rural lifestyle or second home in proximity to Melbourne," agents said of the property.
Jorona Park is for sale by expression of interest closing on Thursday, August 22.
For more information contact the agents from LAWD - Patrick Kerr on 0451 142791 and Erica Semmens on 0419 714039.
