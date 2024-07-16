Sunrises, dogs, ewes and lambs: a view from readers and their paddocks

First-time contributors have captured different aspects of what they love most about Victorian agriculture.
Farmer Isabelle Loader, Ascot, captured a photo of lambs and ewes eating grain just north of Ballarat.
Meanwhile, Poppy Edgar snapped a photo of her one-year-old Jack Russell, Jessie.
"The photos were taken on our family farm at Nareen," Poppy said.
Another western Victorian contributor, Vonny King, Crowleys Creek, captured a photo of a spectacular sunrise.
"It was taken standing on the house verandah at Byron Blain's property at Crowleys Creek, near Timboon in the western district," she said.
"At this time of the year, our knees are normally in mud, but it's very dry in comparison.
"The grass is growing, but it's slow because it's so cold."
