Dairy outpacing beef in race for low-methane genetics, claims DataGene

The Australian dairy industry is outpacing beef in the race for low-methane intensity genetics, according to DataGene chief executive Matthew Sheffer.
He said the industry was set to reduce the methane emission intensity of the Australian dairy herd through breeding alone by about 7-8 per cent over the next 30 years.
Mr Sheffer said selecting low-methane intensity bulls, that was bulls which have offspring which produce more milk while emitting less methane, was the way forward for the national herd.
Scientists elsewhere have said that the beef herd could improve methane traits by a cumulative 1pc, year on year, if the right bulls were bred from.
"We'd be a little bit higher than that," said Mr Sheffer on the dairy industry's projections.
Low methane emissions intensity was a trait qualified under the dairy sector's new 'sustainability index'.
He said there was "quite a range" between the methane emissions intensity of two very similar black and white Holstein cows.
"There's a lot of genetic variation in methane emissions and by using the index you can reduce that even further," he said.
"Our main index, BPI, also reduces methane intensity but the sustainability index will actually fast track that."
Mr Sheffer said eventually, the sustainability index would be incorporated into the main BPI index because it's "the way the whole industry has to go".
"I'm not sure where that balance of social licence and financial return is and I think we have to keep abreast of that to keep talking about it," he said.
"My view would be that sustainability has always been an issue for farmers."
He made the comments while speaking to Stock & Land at the Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production (AAAP) and Australia Association of Animal Sciences (AAAS) joint congress 2024 in Melbourne on Thursday.
Mr Sheffer told attendees about the rate of genetic improvement in the dairy industry over the past decade.
He said Australia was now ahead of peers in Britain, New Zealand and the United States when it came to herd genetic improvements.
He said the next 10 years was "looking equally as good" for dairy herd genetic improvements in animal welfare, productivity and sustainability.
"I think genetics is cumulative so you just keep building," he said.
"That's where the power of genetics comes in.
"It's that as we improve every generation, it just keeps growing.
"It's the gift that keeps giving.
"We just keep improving a range of things.
"We used to focus on production and have production improvements.
"Now we're looking at animal health as being important.
"All of that contributes to that economic gain."
He said the next steps for the dairy industry's genetic advancement was to genomically test more cows, alongside bulls.
He said this would give Australian producers a competitive edge.
