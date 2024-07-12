ADF head lashes dairy processors over low opening farmgate milk price

Australian Dairy Farmers head Ben Bennett has lashed claims by the peak milk processors' body members are offering a farmgate milk price that "aims to sustain the viability" of the industry.
The Australian Dairy Products Federation (ADPF) last week defended its low opening farmgate milk prices, saying the estimated weighted average milk price remained up to 14pc higher than it was three years ago.
ADPF chief executive Janine Waller said there was the possibility of step-ups, as the season went on.
But Mr Bennett, Pomborneit, said he wasn't buying ADPF's "viable" milk price argument".
"When you are in a hole, stop digging," Mr Bennett said.
"Keep your head down - it's just cringeworthy."
He said with all the "weasel words" coming out of the ADPF, he did not think step-ups were on the table.
Mr Bennett warned the milk pool would continue to shrink, if prices were not increased.
"Look at the graph - in the last 20 years we have gone down 30 per cent, it's not imaginary," he said.
While it was true milk prices were higher than they were three years ago, farmers were facing significantly higher input costs this season.
"Interest rates have doubled, as all householders know," he said.
"Hay prices in south west Victoria, one of the driest dairying regions, are around 30pc above the five year average.
"Parts of this region are experiencing their lowest rainfall on record."
Mr Bennett said fuel prices rose 6pc in the past year, and were 34pc above where they were five years ago.
"Fertiliser costs are up 18pc year-on-year and 42pc on 2019," he said.
Mr Bennett also questioned the processors desire for farmers to flatten their production curve, producing milk in February to April, when the least feed was grown.
"We must work with nature, you cannot produce snowmen in summer," he said.
"As it stands, farmers receive an incentive of 20-40 cents per litre milk solids for flattening their production, but are currently paying $1-2 per litre milk solids to achieve this," he said.
"At the end of this rainbow, farmers have found a cliff of spiralling costs in the place of the promised pot of gold."
Mr Bennett said honest conversations with the big supermarkets and consumers "who stymie the amount of money flowing in at the pointy end of the supply chain", would do more good for the industry than further squeezing farmers.
