Bairnsdale's smaller yarding sees prices lift by up to $200 on some pens

Prices at the Bairnsdale store cattle sale were again up, although the yarding was less than 1000 head.
Meat & Livestock Australia market reporter Brendan Fletcher said about 910 head were yarded at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange, down about 120 on the previous sale.
"Quality was fairly mixed with questionable breeding in places and some drafts showing the effects of the challenging season," Mr Fletcher said.
Among the buyers were Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock livestock co-ordinator Eddie Hams, Korumburra, Wellington Livestock, Sale and Delaney Livestock and Property, Pakenham.
Local agents also picked up stock.
Mr Fletcher said competition increased for all classes with the recent gains in the prime market buoying confidence and contributing to price gains of up to $200/head.
The top of the weaner steers made $1,550, or 394 cents a kilogram for 17 Angus, 393kg.
The top of the yearling steers made $1,820, or 339c/kg, for nine Herefords, 537kg.
Weaner heifers made $1,190, or 314c/kg, for 13 Euro crosses, 379kg.
A larger offering of light weight Angus heifers, averaging 155kg, made 349c/kg or $539.
The top yearling heifers made $1,170, or 303c/kg for eight Herefords, 386kg.
Cows with calves at foot sold from $850 to $1,520/head.
Bill Wyndham & Co auctioneer Colin Jones, Bairnsdale, said most of the weaner steers and older cattle would have been $100-150 dearer.
"Some of your lighter cattle could have been a bit more - $200 dearer," he said.
"The prime market has taken a bit of a lift over the past fortnight, south Gippsland looks good, without being too wet and there has been a bit of rain in east Gippsland."
"Most of the cattle went south, or within Gippsland."
The yarding was not big enough to attract feedlot buyers, he said.
East Gippsland Livestock agent Brad Obst, Bairnsdale, said it was a very wintry yarding, with not much weight in the cattle.
"Generally the cattle were showing the signs of winter, but they met with very strong demand, probably driven by central and south Gippsland buyers," he said.
Feedlots were absent, while processors did not not buy significant numbers.
He rated the sale was "significantly dearer" and in line with other markets.
"Lighter Angus weaner cattle were making anything from $3.80-440 cents a kilogram with their Hereford counterparts making that $3.20-3.60c/kg," Mr Obst said.
"I think we have seen a significant rise, over the last 10 days, for all classes of stock.
"People have seen a rise in the prime cattle and are restocking - it's just a normal trade situation."
S Omifologi sold nine, 537kg, Hereford steers for 338c/kg or $1820 to Eddie Hams.
J & T Sandy, Buchan, sold 12, 393kg 12 month Angus steers for 394c/kg or $1550 and 18, 342kg, for 385c/kg or $1320.
Alpine Grazing sold 20, 220kg Angus steers for 450c/kg or $990.
JB & JM Robinson, Newmerella, sold 18, 298kg, Angus steers for 382c/kg or $1140 to SGL.
M & M Davis, Sarsfield, sold 12, 398kg, 24 month Angus steers for 321c/kg or $1280 to Wellington Livestock.
RW & JC Farley, Orbost, sold five, 352kg, six-nine month Angus steers for 394c/kg or $1390 to Welington.
Gnarwyn Warncoort, sold four, 430kg, Hereford steers, Ennerdale-blood, for 351c/kg or $1510; 11, 383kg, for 342c/kg or $1310 and 18, 308kg, for 321c/kg or $1990.
Keith Davies sold 12, 340kg, Hereford steers, 12-14 months, Mawarra-blood, for 347c/kg or $1180.
Kent Park & Partners sold 15, 250kg, Hereford steers, 12 months, Karoonda and Newcomen-blood, for 396c/kg or $990 and 15, 225kg, for 413c/kg or $930.
Fernbrook Farm, Swifts Creek, sold 17 unweighed four-six month Angus/Black Baldy heifers for $640 to Nutrien Greenwood.
W Trail sold 10, 291kg, Angus heifers for 309c/kg or $900.
Tyson Young sold seven, 291kg, Angus heifers, 18-24 months, for 292c/kg for.
Gnarwyn sold nine, 303kg Hereford heifers for 297c/kg or $900 and 18, 266kg, for 282c/kg or $750.
