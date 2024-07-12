Peak farmer body calls for greater fairness in council rate capping

The Victorian Farmers Federation has called out the state government's rate capping policy, saying it's failing to stop regional councils hiking the cost to farmers.
VFF president Emma Germano said 19 regional councils had increased farm rates above the rate cap of 2.75 per cent, while leaving residential rate increases at or below that figure.
Top of the rates increase league table was Moira, which takes in Cobram, Nathalia, Numurkah and Yarrawonga.
The shire has seen average farm rate increases of 25.84pc, compared with a drop of -4.72pc for residential properties.
"Councils are failing to use their differential rating power to equalise rate increases across different classes of land," Ms Germano said.
"These tax hikes show that Victoria's rate capping system is broken."
Other councils with increases of more than 10pc include Mildura (dryland farms 15.91pc, compared with -0.23pc) Hume (14.38pc and 0.04pc) and Ballarat (12.57pc against 1.45pc).
"It is completely unfair to have rate increases exorbitantly high for one group of ratepayers, but have no increase or even a reduction in rates for others," Ms Germano said.
The VFF's recent submission to the Victorian Parliament Inquiry into Local Government funding and services recommended the government require councils to apply the rate cap to each class of land.
"The fundamental principle should be that as the value of farmland increases, the differential rate is adjusted to reduce the rate in the dollar so that the rate burden paid by the farm sector remains stable," Ms Germano said.
And farmer ratepayers in several council areas, hardest hit by the increases, said their main concern was the state of road maintenance.
Cropper Deane Munro, whose main property is north-west of Ouyen, pays rates to Mildura Rural City Council.
"The whole community is incurring the cost of living and they turn around hit us but give everyone else a leg up, and that's pretty disappointing," Mr Munro said.
While the rates bill was "not a huge amount" when compared to other costs, it was disappointing to get fewer services.
He said rates had crept up in recent years and the council had removed the differential from farmland.
"There has to be a fairer system," Mr Munro said.
"For the amount of money we pay in rates on our farmland, we could buy our own grader and do our own roads.
"We have a lot of roads and we are running bigger and bigger trucks but we can't get road trains up them - they are not gravelled, they are not sealed."
Crop grower Alan McKenzie, Bulla, is in Hume City Council and said the rural areas "get practically nothing".
"We are increasingly run by what's called urban dwellers who have no idea about rural issues at all - that increasingly seems to be the Victorian government and councils," Mr McKenzie said.
He said the council refused to sit down and talk about how farming was managed in the municipality.
Kangaroo numbers were not being controlled and aerial spraying was banned, he said.
"To add to that, you have people looking over the fence, all the time, trying to tell you what you should be doing," he said.
"You have to look after the urban dweller, they are a very precious species."
Chris Bourke, Nathalia, is in the Moira Shire Council area, which is currently being run by commissioners.
"The council wasn't much good, but the commissioners are worse," Mr Bourke said.
"We have been waiting, since last October, to have our road graded and they have promised us and promised us but they never turn up.
"You have potholes there you could just about bury a tractor in."
He said the roads were the biggest concern - "it's just an absolute disgrace.
"There are two costs, one is actually paying the rates and the other one, and it's a fairly significant cost, is either driving further to get where you need to go or going down roads where you are breaking machinery," he said.
"Like our boom spray - we go down one road and every time you come back, there is something broken."
He said he needed good access for B-doubles and machinery.
"Sheep will walk anywhere, but everything else it adds time to our trips and breakages - once upon a time you could pretty well drive anywhere in the shire."
The state government has been contacted for comment.
