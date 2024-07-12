Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Peak farmer body calls for greater fairness in council rate capping

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 12 2024 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crop grower Alan McKenzie, Bulla, is in Hume City and says farmers in the local authority "get practically nothing". Picture by Andrew Miller
Crop grower Alan McKenzie, Bulla, is in Hume City and says farmers in the local authority "get practically nothing". Picture by Andrew Miller

The Victorian Farmers Federation has called out the state government's rate capping policy, saying it's failing to stop regional councils hiking the cost to farmers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.