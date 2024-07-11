Director of company charged with west Victoria farm death faces court

The director of a company charged with the death of a farm worker on a property near Ararat could incriminate himself if he is forced to take the stand, a court has heard.
In May 2022, Damien Browne, 54, died after being crushed by a bulker bag while unloading seed oats into a truck at the property in Crowlands, near Ararat.
According to WorkSafe, the bag fell from the tynes of a telehandler and onto Browne, who was trapped under the bag and died at the scene.
A telehandler is a large agricultural forklift.
WorkSafe since charged Price Agricultural Pty Ltd for a failure to provide a safe workplace following the death.
WorkSafe said the telehandler Browne was using belonged to Price Agricultural, and that the company "failed to eliminate or reduce the risk of serious injury or death" while Browne was working.
A lawyer representing the company, and its director Hayden Price, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to answer the charges.
At the hearing, the company's lawyer said Price, who was asked to provide evidence at the hearing, could incriminate himself by doing so.
WorkSafe, which is seeking to examine Price at the committal hearing, said it was common for directors to give evidence when their companies were facing prosecution.
Price himself is not facing any charges as a result of the death.
Magistrate Mykytowycz said there was a difficult balancing act required between the interests of justice and the privilege against self-incrimination.
A hearing was booked in on August 2 for both parties to resolve the issue as to whether Price would be giving evidence or not.
The case will then return for committal on August 8.
