Stock & Land

Director of company charged with west Victoria farm death faces court

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 12 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photo taken from the scene of the incident. File picture
A photo taken from the scene of the incident. File picture

The director of a company charged with the death of a farm worker on a property near Ararat could incriminate himself if he is forced to take the stand, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.