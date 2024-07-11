Victorian Premier's Bendigo office attacked for a third time

Victorian premier Jacinta Allan's office in Bendigo has been vandalised in an apparent overnight attack.
Six windows had been broken and graffitied with the words 'gutless', and heartless' and 'spiness' (sic) as of the morning of July 11.
One window was graffitied with the logo of the Animal Liberation Front, a decentralised animal rights protest group.
The symbol consists of a large encircled 'A' accompanied by the letters 'L' and 'F'.
Victoria Police believe two unknown offenders smashed windows and spray painted graffiti outside the office on Mollison Street about 2.15am.
Investigations into the matter remain ongoing.
The office was previously smashed with a brick by a masked duo on February 2.
At the time, Ms Allan condemned the behaviour as "disgraceful" and said there was "no place in Victoria for faceless cowards who use bricks and violence".
The latest attack appears similar to another incident that unfolded overnight on February 19.
Ms Allan said she was increasingly concerned about her staff's safety and described this attack as "disgustingly, cowardly behaviour".
"I'm really concerned for my staff," the member for Bendigo East said.
"Clearly, the vandals who inflicted this destruction on my office weren't thinking of the staff who work there, weren't thinking of the businesses in the local community.
"They were just focused on destruction for no purpose."
Ms Allan said the "wanton, destructive violence" would have no impact on government policy.
"Violence does not resolve policy debates," she said.
"Violence gets you nowhere other than impacting people and impacting their lives.
"It would be great if this organisation came out from the cover of darkness and actually had the courage to talk publicly, to say why are they doing this."
