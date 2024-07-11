'I'm honoured': Tasmanian makes history at International Wine Challenge

For the first time in history, an Australian has been named Sparkling Winemaker of the Year at the International Wine Challenge (IWC).
The top honour was presented in London on July 9 to Tasmania's own Ed Carr, chief winemaker at House of Arras in Pipers River.
It's a shock win for the normally French-dominated category, with this being only the second time in the competition's 40-year history that a winemaker outside of Champagne has received the award.
Mr Carr said he was "incredibly honoured" to be named 2024's Sparkling Winemaker of the Year.
"It's a challenge to describe the feeling, but I'm proud to be recognised amongst my peers for such a significant international award," he said.
The winery also collected the Australian Sparkling Trophy for its 2014 Blanc de Blancs along with two gold and six silver medals at this year's IWC.
The victories extend a recent run of success for House of Arras in both local and international competitions, having been previously named a finalist for Sparkling Winemaker of the Year back in 2022.
This May, the label's Grand Vintage 2015 was awarded the Sparkling Wine Trophy at Australia's 2024 National Wine Show.
And in the following month, the same Grand Vintage release was awarded a platinum medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards along with the 2014 Blanc de Blancs, which received the honour for the second year running.
"2024 has been an outstanding year on the awards front, and I'm honoured to add this recent recognition from the International Wine Challenge to the mantle," Mr Carr said.
Judged by more than 500 experts from more than 40 countries, the IWC is recognised as one of the world's most rigorous, impartial, and influential wine competitions.
Medal winners are placed under strict testing, with a minimum of eight judges required to taste a wine before they can be awarded.
"Everything we do at House of Arras is based on our single-minded approach to crafting exceptional sparkling wine that speaks to Tasmania's cool climate and ancient soils," Mr Carr said.
"This endorsement from one of the world's most respected wine competitions is a testament to this mission, and I'm thrilled to share this award with the team."
