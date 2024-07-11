Stock & Land

'I'm honoured': Tasmanian makes history at International Wine Challenge

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
July 11 2024 - 5:00pm
House of Arras chief winemaker Ed Carr. Picture by Craig George
For the first time in history, an Australian has been named Sparkling Winemaker of the Year at the International Wine Challenge (IWC).

