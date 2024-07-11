Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Little relief from approaching rain bands, says the Bureau of Meteorology

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 11 2024 - 11:18am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Island beef producer Bill Cleeland has enough feed for now, but is concerned what's going to happen if there's a failed spring. Picture by Andrew Miller
Phillip Island beef producer Bill Cleeland has enough feed for now, but is concerned what's going to happen if there's a failed spring. Picture by Andrew Miller

Farmers can expect little relief from coming cold fronts, approaching Victoria in the next few days, after an extremely dry start to winter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.