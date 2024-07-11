Little relief from approaching rain bands, says the Bureau of Meteorology

Farmers can expect little relief from coming cold fronts, approaching Victoria in the next few days, after an extremely dry start to winter.
A rain band, part of a cold front, will move across the state today, but weaken over the east tomorrow.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) says another weaker front will just graze southern parts of the state on Friday and the systems which follow will bring little relief to western Victoria on Sunday.
It follows on from a dry autumn.
In April, the BoM estimated just over half of Victoria had received the traditional autumn break.
BoM meteorologist Hannah Colhoun said in the last week, there were falls of 100 millimetres at Mt Baw Baw, 68mm at Ferny Creek, in the Dandenongs and 50mm at Whitlands, in the King Valley.
"If you have a look at some of the parts of Victoria that needed rain, particularly that south-west area, the highest total was 15mm at Mount William but the Wimmera Mallee ended up with less than 5mm," Ms Colhoun said.
"We've got a series of fronts that will clip the south of the state on Friday and into the weekend."
Over the next four days, she said Victoria would only receive 2-10mm, south of the Great Dividing Range, with 2-8mm in the Wimmera-Mallee.
"There is the potential for higher falls of up to 20mm, but that will mainly be confined to the southern coastal parts, around the Otways, and possibly east Gippsland as well."
She said a series of blocking high pressure systems had stopped rain-bearing fronts coming across into Victoria.
Crop and sheep producer, Tim Fraser, Yalla-Y-Poora said it had been a "very ordinary" year, so far.
"We had 250mm when we were trying to harvest, between the start of December and end of January, which made things pretty difficult and ruined a lot of grain," he said.
"We had 25mm on Easter Monday night, which we thought was a wonderful break and the country got away, but it's just been dribs and drabs since then.
"I think the highest fall, since Easter, we have had is 8-10mm."
Frosts had also "turned this country inside out".
"I think it got down to -5 here, the other day, and the country is pretty stagnant."
Mr Fraser is growing canola, beans, wheat, oats and barley and running sheep.
"By the time I'd finished on the barley, the test weight was probably 20 per cent lower than when we started," he said.
"We spread urea, earlier in the week, on the hope we may pick up 10mm of rain,"
"The biggest struggle we have found is a fairly ordinary germination, which is down as low at 70 percent in some of the cereals."
It comes as western district producers are facing a "green drought".
Moyne shire mayor and mixed farmer Ian Smith, Pura Pura, said low pressure systems were coming across, with the promise of 10-20mm of rain "but we end up getting 2mm," Cr Smith said.
"The crops are not beyond redemption, if we got good rain, but on some of the heavier soils, the crops haven't germinated.
"It's a very bad start to the year, any of the crops that went into the ground early are struggling too, they got out of the ground in April-May and haven't really had a good drink since."
He said the only redeeming feature was the recovery in sheep prices since late last year, he said.
"If people have to offload, they will get something for their stock," he said.
Dairy farmers were being hit by the cost of feed, if they could procure it, he said.
Dairy and beef producer Carlie Barry, Carpendeit and Weerite, said feed costs were up 400 per cent.
"Every time we buy hay it's more expensive and of lesser quality than the load we got previously, if you can even get it at all," she said.
It came on the back of a poor spring, so she and husband Owen were not able to conserve as much fodder as they usually could.
"Rarely you will get a failed spring and a failed autumn, normally you will have a failed spring and a decent autumn," she said.
If the BoM's outlook had been more accurate, they could have destocked a bit earlier.
The couple are running 500 head, "but we don't want to be destocking at the moment, with the cattle prices, so it's a Catch-22," she said.
"But anything that is not pulling its weight has gone."
She said rainfall had been "hit and miss".
"I think some areas closer to Warrnambool have got a little bit more rain, then you have Heytesbury where they have probably got grass but are struggling for water and you have our area, where we are struggling for grass, then you go north of the highway where they are struggling for grass and water.
"Industry is calling it dry times, but I am definitely calling it a drought."
On Phillip Island, beef producer Bill Cleeland is running 160 Angus breeders and was thinking of reducing his herd now.
"We have just weaned two mobs of cattle, so we will be going through and picking out anything that's old, or empty," he said.
He said he thought it was the driest autumn on record.
"There is time for it to turn around but the real problem for us is ground moisture - the feed is okay, we have hay, but I am still driving around on all paddocks on a two-wheel drive," he said.
"That gives you an indication of how dry it is, there are no puddles, nothing."
Phillip Island traditionally dried out a lot more quickly than other areas of the Bass coast, as there was very little topsoil to hold the moisture, he said.
"We dry out really fast that's why a wet spring really suits us - if we keep going with a dry winter and wet spring, it will be almost perfect."
He said the BoM's long range forecast was predicting a normal and wetter than average spring for central Australia.
"If we luck it in, with some of that rainfall coming down from the Mallee and Wimmera into our region, I think we will be right - if that doesn't happen, I think we are really going to struggle."
If conditions stayed dry, they would cut "virtually no hay - the problems really start next autumn and into next winter.
"That's the real concern, particularly with the ground moisture being so low, and there are also a lot of our dams that are half full at the moment, because there is absolutely no run off from the paddocks."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.