Autumn-like price rise takes place at Leongatha as Angus weaners pass 450c/kg

A cattle price boom usually witnessed at store sales in autumn has taken place in July at the first weekly store sale at Leongatha in Victoria's east.
Cattle prices consistently cracked 400 cents a kilogram consistently for both feeder-weight and weaner steers at the South Gipppsland market.
Agents yarded 3100 steers and heifers at the Victorian Livestock Exchange, marking the first weekly store cattle sale in a new chapter for the South Gippsland facility.
Cattle were previously sold on a fortnightly basis, but following Pakenham saleyard's closure, store markets at Leongatha were moved forward a day to Thursdays and scheduled on a weekly basis.
Prices for light-weight Angus steers struck 454c/kg, while feeder steers sold regularly between 400-420c/kg.
Agents said it was the first time in several months weaner steers had commanded such high prices, bolstered by competition among Gippsland restockers and backgrounders.
Meat & Livestock Australia market reporter Brendan Fletcher said it was the first time in several months weaner cattle prices had passed 400c/kg regularly.
"A price rise like this is something we see in autumn, we rarely see prices pick up like this in July," he said.
"Up until today, the best of the weaner calves were making 380-390c/kg.
"That's a reflection of the season this year because the autumn was a bit late and then it turned into a good autumn and the beginning of the winter has been relatively dry, leading to good feed growth."
The rise in store cattle prices followed on from a prime price rise of 20-40c/kg across all categories in fat markets across Victoria this week.
"That backs up a decent price rise the week before so in terms of dollars per head, you're talking about a rise of several hundred dollars for the bigger cattle," Mr Fletcher said.
Among the top pens was 15 Angus, 452 kilogram, steers which made $1890 a head or 418c/kg - one of the first pens to crack 400c/kg.
The pen was sold by the Jackson family, Strzelecki, and bought by agent from Alex Scott & Staff for an undisclosed buyer.
Dunburgh Ag, Neerim, sold 134 Angus, 10-12 months, steers, which sold to a top price of 428c/kg.
The draft included 20, 384kg, steers for $1600 or 416c/kg, 20, 373kg, steers for $1600 or 428c/kg, 52, 339kg, steers for $1440 or 424c/kg, and 20 steers, 299kg, for $1200 or 401c/kg.
The entire consignment was bought by agent Jason McInnes, Everitt Seeley & Bennetts, for a backgrounder at Hazelwood.
Selling agent, Paul Phillips, SEJ, Heath Hill, said he expected the consignment to average close to 400c/kg, but was surprised by the strength of the market.
"Up until now, we ran the cattle onto feeder weights and put them into a feedlot or sold them through the sales at Pakenham," he said.
"We've now got our breeder numbers up to a sufficient number that we're not required to run these cattle through to any further weights so we're selling them off at weaner weights."
The Neerim operation comprises 400 breeders.
"We were hoping they might have made 400c/kg... our prices have surpassed what I was expecting so we'll have a very happy vendor," Mr Phillips said.
Sandbach Angus, Welshpool, sold 52 Angus, 8-9 months, steers, including 22, 276kg, for $1240 or 449c/kg, and 30, 220kg, steers for $1000 or 454c/kg.
Both pens were bought by West Gippsland bullock fatteners at Longwarry and Nyora.
Brothers Ian and Arthur Baillie, Baillie Bros, Tyers, sold 55 Angus, two years, steers, including 17 head, 670kg, for $2300 or 343c/kg to Hardwicks of Kyneton, 19, 647kg, steers for $2250 or 348c/kg, and 19, 505kg, for $2180 or 360c/kg.
JBS-owners J & F Feedlot was among the largest volume buyers, purchasing more than 300 mixed-breed steers, 480-500kg, for its feedlot at Burraboi, NSW.
Bunnaloo Feedlot, Bunnaloo, NSW, bought more than 100 cattle.
The feedlot is owned by RC McKenzie & Sons.
Meanwhile, feedlotter Princess Royal bought more than 200 cattle at the sale.
In other sales, M Holden sold 18 Angus, 443kg, steers for $1860 or 419c/kg.
D & J Verboon, Leongatha, sold 18 Angus, 540kg, steers for $2150 or 398c/kg, and 17 Angus, 500kg, for $2020 or 404c/kg.
Both pens were bought by J & F Feedlot.
M & N Bracecamp sold 13 Angus and black baldy, 487kg, steers for $1950 or 400c/kg, and 18, 469kg, steers for $1910 or 407c/kg to feedlot Australian Food & Agriculture.
MJS Pastoral, Garfield, sold 18 Angus, 470kg, steers for $1900 or 404c/kg.
In the heifers, JA Commins & Co, Ensay, sold 17 Angus, 366kg, for $1120 or 306c/kg, 15, 330kg, heifers for $1020 or 309c/kg, and 15 Angus, 312kg, for $960 or 307c/kg.
The three pens were bought by Westside Meats.
Kennington Park sold 16 Angus, 383kg, heifers for $1220 or 318c/kg.
P O'Mara sold seven Hereford, 346kg, heifers for $1110 or 320c/kg.
Missen Farming sold 19 Angus, 313kg, for $970 or 309c/kg.
L Keys, Heath Hill, sold 10 Angus, 517kg, steers for $2000 or 386c/kg to AFA, and nine Angus, 446kg, heifers for $1320 or 295c/kg.
D McKinna sold 12 Angus, 436kg, heifers for $1410 or 324c/kg.
M & M Cattle Co sold 17 Angus, 332kg, heifers for $1160 or 349c/kg.
Alex Scott & Staff Wonthaggi livestock manager Rob Ould said the jump was a reflection of a rise in prime cattle prices.
"I've found the lighter cattle have taken a big jump, along with heifers, because both of those categories have been fairly lacklustre in recent sales," he said.
"The lift in prices was very noticeable and in the range of $150 across the board."
Elders Korrumburra branch manager Rohan McRae said the weaners and feeder steers averaged 400-440c/kg.
"We've had a very kind winter in South and West Gippsland - I know that's not the case in other areas - but locally speaking, there's a lot of confidence in the job," he said.
The sale started with a pen of 12 Angus, 548kg, steers consigned by Dr B Jones, Narre Warren East, which made $2000 or 364c/kg.
R Nicklen, Denison, sold 10 Angus, 580kg, steers for $2150 or 378c/kg, and 20, 465kg, steers for $1850 or 397c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.