Iconic Livestock Exchange Building in Colorado will become a 'commercial hub'

A 125-year-old iconic livestock exchange building in the US will be turned into a contemporary commercial hub by the end of 2025.
A consortium of stakeholders revealed plans to revive the historic building in Colorado this week, announcing the development would be completed within 18 months.
The Livestock Exchange Building was the epicentre of the livestock trade in Colorado from 1898 until the 1950s.
The consortium includes EXDO Development, the Colorado Cattlemen's Association and the National Western Center Authority who have partnered with Natural Object to lead the project.
"The team's objective is to return the building to its original purpose and grandeur," a statement from the consortium read.
"Its Classical Revival architecture will be celebrated through the restoration of the original red and blonde brick facade, massive Ionic entry columns, grand staircase, and central pyramidal skylight.
"The Exchange is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to honor the history of a significant place by embracing its future."
EXDO Development chief executive Andrew Feinstein said the development would pay homage to the agriculture sector.
"The cattle industry was a pivotal, if not the most significant, driving force behind the state's growth," he said.
"Today, agriculture is the number two industry in Colorado, with the cattle sector being its largest component."
Colorado Cattlemen's Association president Robert Farnum said the building honoured the cattle industry.
The consortium said the Livestock Exchange Building bustled with ranchers, financiers, regulators, and commissioners for decades.
Offices, a bank, a saloon, a newspaper, a radio station and a barbershop were all located in the building, allowing all facets of the livestock trade to be conducted under one roof.
By the early 20th century, cattle and other livestock trading represented the largest industry in Colorado, with daily receipts sometimes totaling more than US$1 million.
The Exchange's three connected wings, originally constructed in 1898, 1916, and 1919, will be phased in construction.
Work has already begun with a historically sensitive window and masonry restoration of the buildings.
Construction is slated for completion in late 2025, with plans to open ahead of the National Western Stock Show in January 2026.
