Watch: Wild dogs hit eastern Victoria's farmers in 'unprecedented' numbers

Farmers in eastern Victoria are having their livelihoods decimated by 'unprecedented' numbers of wild dogs.
Packs of dogs have been attacking livestock in some areas for the first time ever, with a good season and excessive deer carcasses helping them thrive.
Strong pup survival rates and an increased population has driven the dogs into lowland farming country, with day and night livestock attacks getting closer to rural towns.
Glenmaggie sheep and cattle farmer Michael Higgins has had at least 35 lambs and ewes and eight calves killed in recent months.
The latest attacks drove sheep onto a main road, nearly causing a traffic collision.
"It's unbelievable and the loss is really significant," Mr Higgins said.
"It's only a small farm and we just try to make a humble living."
He said the wild dog numbers in the area were "definitely increasing" and it's the first time in their 30 years on the property where dogs have had such an effect.
"Because of the good seasons we've had, everything has multiplied and they're everywhere now," he said.
"There's that many deer and kangaroos, their food supply is pretty plentiful.
"You hear them howling at night."
Mr Higgins' son, Matt Higgins, Briagolong, had been trying to control numbers near the property, spending hours on end over recent days, waiting for a shot.
Between himself and a dog trapper, six wild dogs were killed or found dead in the immediate locality over the last three weeks.
Matt was adamant that the dogs were not dingoes and had taken photos of the mixed-coloured wild dogs killed.
"They're a hybrid, a mix of everything," he said.
"These days, they're just very undeterred by human activity.
"You can be working the farm and see a dog in the middle of the day."
The farm is 3 kilometres from Glenmaggie and 13km from Heyfield.
"To see packs of six and seven dogs this close to town is pretty unheard of here before," he said.
Barry Tayler, Newry, had followed the increasing wild dog population in the area for the last 30 years.
"Not only have they grown in number but they've grown in size too," he said.
"They were much smaller 20-30 years ago but now they're a larger dog, with a bigger-boned body.
"They were more scared of humans."
Mr Tayler said the dogs were becoming so brazen that once they heard a gunshot, they could be heard howling nearby in anticipation of a deer carcass.
He said deer and brumbie control programs in the mountains, and the abundance of red meat carcasses, had left the dogs associating people with food.
His elderly neighbour was now fearful to walk down her driveway with her grandchildren following a few up-close encounters with aggressive wild dogs crossing it.
Anthony Higgins, Licola North, had 60 per cent of his small flock killed by wild dogs over the last fortnight.
"As soon as I get some [sheep] in, they'll come in and kill them," he said.
Anthony said deer shooters were "free feeding" the wild dogs.
The region's farmers are waiting for a wild dog unprotection order, enabling them to try control the pests on their land, to be extended beyond October 1.
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence had not yet confirmed the state's intention on the matter.
Mr Tayler was distributing a petition to keep the order and wild dog control funding in place.
He encouraged all farmers to sign it and with almost 3000 signatures so far, he hoped it would reach 10,000.
Supported by the Nationals, the farmers hoped to submit the petition to government.
"They've got to bloody well keep the money rocking," Anthony said.
Matt said it needed a collaborative effort between the dog trappers, farmers, shooters and any "boots on the ground, to find the time to stop the attacks".
He said a situation, like the current one in north-west Victoria where a farmer must get a permit from the department before controlling wild dogs, was not workable in their region.
"You've got to get straight on it as soon as they kill," he said.
