Sheridan family list Federation-era Garoogong homestead for sale in East Gippsland

A historic homestead built at the turn of the 20th century has hit the market in eastern Victoria - but its owners will retain the surrounding farmland.
The Sheridan family have listed the iconic three-bedroom weatherboard Garoogong homestead in Bengworden for sale with a price tag of $975,000.
The eight-hectare property boats the original homestead built in the 1900s, shearers' quarters, shedding and established gardens.
The property at 30 Swindells Road, Bengworden, is 20 kilometres from Bairnsdale and 38km from Stratford and has served as the home of Allen and Helen Sheridan for the last two decades.
Mr Sheridan is a former district wool manager and said the home had been leased to a tenant for the last two years, but now the family decided it was time to sell the Federation-era home after retiring to Bairnsdale.
The family will retain the surrounding farmland where they graze 300 Angus breeding cows and 600 weaners.
Mr Sheridan purchased the property when he was 70, after years of farming part-time.
"We had never owned land, we had always leased it," Mr Sheridan, who is now 90, said.
"We've always looked after anything we leased as if we owned it, and that is evident from being the lessee at Loy Yang for well over 40 years now."
The Sheridans purchased the property from the Ballantyne family, who owned the holding over multiple generations after purchasing it in the 1940s from grazier Harry Benton.
Mr Sheridan said the property was known as Linda when Mr Benton owned it.
The property was also the home of former Footscray and Collingwood footballer Jon Ballantyne, who played 29 games for the Dogs and Pies between 1990-1995.
Meanwhile, the shearers' quarters, located behind the homestead, were home to late manager Leo Rolfe and his family for many years.
"The agents have described the homestead as a great renovator's opportunity, but I think that belittles the house a bit," Mr Sheridan said.
"We lived there for 18 years very comfortably and it's quite a convenient house to live in.
"It's in very good condition and someone could live in it tomorrow with not many alterations."
Along with son Andrew and his partner Heather Watson, the Sheridans run a super-fine Merino and first-cross operation and breed Angus cattle across 2500 hectares in Gippsland.
"The house is on a separate title at the southern end of the farm so it was easy to cut it off," Andrew said.
"Our manager lives in town so there was no need to keep it and after the tenant moved on, we just thought we'd prefer to have someone there and looking after it who owns it.
"Mum had the garden and the house looking really lovely, she put a lot of time into the garden and how the house looked and we'd like to see someone continue on that work and do the same thing."
The Sheridans run 300 cows - which have just started calving - and 600 weaners on the 810 hectares at Bengworden, with a further 300 breeders run at Wuk Wuk.
Since purchasing the property in 2004, the Sheridans have planted more than 40,000 trees on the farmland they will retain, have fenced off creeks and waterways and set up protection around mature red gums.
"It's a lovely property and would make a great place to live," Andrew said.
Besides cattle, the family runs 12,000 Merinos and crossbreds on 1100 hectares of leased land around the Loy Yang brown coal mine in the Latrobe Valley, a lease the family has held for more than 40 years.
Andrew said the family was slowly transitioning away from sheep to focus on cattle with an ambition to raise the herd to 700-800 cows.
He said the steers would be sold as weaners, while the heifers would be grown out at Loy Yang and returned home to East Gippsland after joining.
Bill Wyndham & Co licenced estate agent Casey Skipp, the agent tasked with selling the property, described it as a "rarity" in terms of its size and age.
"You don't find a lot of homes with the original features like ceiling roses and decorative corners," she said.
"It is ready to be brought back to its original charm and homestead feel."
Ms Skipp said the property required new carpet and paint, and could do with a modern kitchen.
"We will get a fair bit of interest because there are a lot of people with farming land out that side of town without a residence, so they might be keen to be a bit closer to their property," she said.
"The old shearing quarters are pretty run down itself, but it does have two residences on the property which is a bit of an anomaly itself."
