Cheap milk sales are 'unsustainable', says Gippsland Jersey co-founder

The co-founder of a small, independent milk processing company, whose product line has been heavily reduced by one of Australia's big two supermarkets, says the decision was part of unsustainable "loss leading" practices.
In mid-June, Coles reduced to 16 the number of its stores stocking Gippsland Jersey milk, causing the company to scramble to find new outlets.
Gippsland Jersey's Steve Ronalds said markets would be found for milk no longer being stocked by Coles, the company's business model of selling its home-brand milk cheaply was unsustainable.
Coles currently sells two litres of full cream milk for $3.10, while Gippsland Jersey sells direct from the company's factory for $5.59.
Mr Ronalds said there had been "numerous new stockists" who had "put their hand up" to take the company's products.
"Woolworths sales have increased a little bit, as well, which is interesting," Mr Ronalds said.
He said there was now a lot more awareness about the issue surrounding supermarket profits and prices.
"I think consumers are savvy enough to see through some of this and see it's not cool," he said.
"From my point of view, we subsidise the supermarket branded milk and I don't think that's cool - at all."
He said Coles milk and dairy products were a "loss leader", because they didn't make a profit from the company.
"Yes, they own the business, they own the stores, good luck to them, but when you play in the same sandpit, you are meant to be able to compete."
He said he believed Coles was offering its suppliers a 25 per cent higher price for milk than were the other processors.
"They (Coles) are paying $10.50 a kilogram/Milk Solids, while everybody else is about $8kg/MS - but their milk is the cheapest product in the supermarket."
He applauded the high prices paid to farmers, but said the company had reduced the amount of Gippsland Jersey milk it was taking, as it could not make a 30 per cent profit margin on it.
"That's what they want from branded product, and we can't give them that," he said.
"Since the start of July, there has been even more of their own home-brand product in the fridges, it's probably two-thirds to three quarters of their own milk there now.
"But what happens when all the branded milk is gone? I guarantee Coles milk won't be $1.60 a litre - the price will increase."
Gippsland Jersey co-founder Sallie Jones said there had been a tremendous public response from all across Australia, "from those who are not in favour of the control exerted by the major supermarkets."
"It's truly heartening to see so many thoughtful individuals taking the time to share their thoughts, via email or phone calls."
She said Gippsland Jersey had received "numerous suggestions" on potential stocking locations.
"The most significant support has come from passionate individuals who have personally visited their local store to request our products," she said.
"Gippsland Jersey started from adversity in 2016 and although Steve and I find ourselves in uncertain circumstances, we embrace the discomfort with the belief that something positive will come of it.
"We continue to have full cream Gippsland Jersey milk in 16 Coles stores but we have received reports of empty shelves, which we are actively investigating."
Coles has been contacted for comment.
