High quality Angus herd at Panshanger Estate

ANGUS cattle have performed well in all seasons for the Mills family at Panshanger Estate, Longford, Tasmania.
Owners George and Nicholas Mills run the mixed farming operation which includes about 500 breeders alongside a range of seed, cereal and vegetable crops.
George marks 50 years of Angus Australia membership in 2024.
Angus cattle have been run at Panshanger for many years, but the family initially ran two herds, both Angus and Hereford.
"The Herefords always had to have the best paddock and took more feed, so they wouldn't do as well under a feed-deficit situation," Mr Mills said.
"We found that the Angus were better performers and in 1973-74 we sold all our Herefords, just before the big beef collapse."
Mr Mills began breeding his own bulls for the then 1000-breeder herd in the 1970s. He started artificially inseminating his best breeders in 1974 using the same sires as the PertAngus group which at the time included the Lawson, Grimwade and Smibert families, all early adopters of performance testing.
"I started buying bulls from the PertAngus group, because I was interested in the measurable traits of the breed," Mr Mills said.
"Then in 1994 I was using the same sires directly as the Lawsons were and still purchasing a pick-up bull from them, so I switched to buying all our bull requirements from Lawsons because I wanted to concentrate more on cropping development and dispensed with the bull breeding herd."
Mr Mills has been a Lawsons client for the past 30 years, dealing with two generations of the family - current stud principal Harry Lawson and his father Don.
"They utilise very good Breedplan figures for all their selections and I was able to use bloodlines of their bulls in my herd to prevent inbreeding," Mr Mills said.
"Buying only Lawsons bulls means we get continuity instead of buying bulls from all different studs. Once you start picking bulls from here, there and everywhere it's harder to control and get a consistent line."
Mr Mills initially sold his cattle as weaners, but in the late 1970s he reduced the breeder herd to be able to grow calves to feeder weights.
"Invariably, at a weaner sale you were caught - you had to sell at the price offered.
"We reduced the number of cows so that we could market the yearlings at the appropriate time according to price, climate, because we had the ability to feed and hold cattle through dry autumns and sell them later."
All steers go to Tasmania Feedlot at Powranna, south of Launceston, which focuses on straight-bred high quality Angus cattle.
All heifers are retained, with proven breeders sold to restockers.
"I usually sell a complete age group each year, rising five years of age, so they're proven breeders," Mr Mills said.
"If they don't have a calf at two, they don't stay, and we've got good fertility, and great calving percentages.
"Those proven breeders are very attractive to restockers that are looking for really good quality."
Angus is a good fit for the climate, with the breed able to handle the tougher years.
"We have a medium rainfall of 24 inches (600 millimeters) but we can have some dry years and we rely on irrigation for the cropping. Having Angus cattle helps in the tough years, because they're well suited to the area, hardy, and can still meet market specifications in dry times."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.