Tassie food group to review 'underperforming' businesses amid downturn

The managing director of Pure Foods Tasmania is to step down, while the board of the ASX-listed company has appointed advisors to conduct a strategic review to identify undeforming divisions.
Company chair Malcolm McAully said Pure Foods needed to "redress the operating cost base, including possible divestment of underperforming businesses".
The group's share price has fallen approximately 61 per cent this year, amid tough economic conditions as shoppers tighten belts by switching to cheaper food brands.
"PFT has engaged Apex Advisory Australia to undertake a strategic review of the company, with a specific focus on current cost structure, potential cost savings and business alignment," Mr McAully said via a company statement released on Monday.
"Pure Foods needs fresh eyes and a different approach to rebuild and reposition the company and support its organic and non-organic growth strategy."
He confirmed that managing director Michael Cooper will step down to "pursue other interests" after four years at the helm of the company.
Pure Foods Tasmania, which is based in Hobart, is responsible for brands including Daly Potato Company, Woodbridge Smokehouse and Tasmanian Pate.
Its biggest sellers include chilled Daly-brand potato salads of varying flavours, as well as Daly-branded coleslaws.
It sells them through a growing number of Woolworths supermarkets in Tasmania and in the eastern mainland states.
While the business has grown in some areas, the company has also suspended production of some of its hot food offerings in supermarkets, Mr Cooper confirmed in a statement earlier this year.
"We made the decision in February to cease production of some of these products as it was too labour intensive and therefore unsustainable," he said via a statement earlier this year.
"We have pivoted our potato and gravy range away from the Hot Box section of retailers' stores into the chilled take home section.
"We found in the Hot Box section, staff found it hard to manage cook times to ensure the product was available at the right times of the day and this led to high wastage and markdowns which PFT was required to support."
The company's recent fund raising efforts have also hit a snag; a plan to raise $2.2 million by selling additional shares to existing stockholders appears to have only raised $472,000 of interest.
